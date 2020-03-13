Oxalic Acid Market 2020 Trends, Innovation, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Application, Top Companies and Industry Forecast 2026 | Clariant, Oxaquim, Ube Industries

“

Growth forecast on “ Oxalic Acid Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Pharmaceutical Industry, Rare Earth Industry, Fine Chemicals Industry, Textile Industry), by Type ( Superior, First-class, Qualified), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Oxalic Acid Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Oxalic Acid market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Oxalic Acid Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Oxalic Acid market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Oxalic Acid market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Clariant, Oxaquim, Ube Industries, Indian Oxalate, Star Oxochem, PCCPL, RICPL, Uranus Chemicals, Mudanjiang Hongli Chemicals, GEM Chemical, Yuanping Chemical, Shaowu Fine Chemical, Shandong Fengyuan Chemical, Dongfeng Chemical .

This report researches the worldwide Oxalic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Oxalic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Oxalic acid, a white, crystalline, water-soluble, poisonous acid, first discovered in the juice of the wood sorrel species of oxalis and obtained by reacting carbon monoxide with sodium hydroxide or certain carbohydrates with acids or alkalis: Mainly used for bleaching, the rare earth industry, the pharmaceutical industry and metal processing industries.

In recent years, the international market is changed, the previous three major markets of North America, Western Europe and Japan have cut production capacity, mainly in the import-oriented.

With the various countries and regions, and gradually began to focus on environmental issues, therefore, oxalic acid manufacturer of environmental problems and gradually increase the pressure, and this was also reflected in the gross margin.

Global Oxalic Acid market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oxalic Acid.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Oxalic Acid market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Oxalic Acid pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Clariant, Oxaquim, Ube Industries, Indian Oxalate, Star Oxochem, PCCPL, RICPL, Uranus Chemicals, Mudanjiang Hongli Chemicals, GEM Chemical, Yuanping Chemical, Shaowu Fine Chemical, Shandong Fengyuan Chemical, Dongfeng Chemical

Segment by Types:

Superior, First-class, Qualified

Segment by Applications:

Pharmaceutical Industry, Rare Earth Industry, Fine Chemicals Industry, Textile Industry

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Oxalic Acid markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Oxalic Acid market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Oxalic Acid market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Oxalic Acid market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Oxalic Acid market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Oxalic Acid market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Oxalic Acid Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oxalic Acid Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oxalic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Superior

1.4.3 First-class

1.4.4 Qualified

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oxalic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.3 Rare Earth Industry

1.5.4 Fine Chemicals Industry

1.5.5 Textile Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oxalic Acid Production

2.1.1 Global Oxalic Acid Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Oxalic Acid Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Oxalic Acid Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Oxalic Acid Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Oxalic Acid Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Oxalic Acid Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Oxalic Acid Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Oxalic Acid Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Oxalic Acid Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Oxalic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Oxalic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Oxalic Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Oxalic Acid Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Oxalic Acid Production by Regions

4.1 Global Oxalic Acid Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Oxalic Acid Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Oxalic Acid Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Oxalic Acid Production

4.2.2 United States Oxalic Acid Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Oxalic Acid Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oxalic Acid Production

4.3.2 Europe Oxalic Acid Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Oxalic Acid Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Oxalic Acid Production

4.4.2 China Oxalic Acid Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Oxalic Acid Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Oxalic Acid Production

4.5.2 Japan Oxalic Acid Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Oxalic Acid Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Oxalic Acid Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Oxalic Acid Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Oxalic Acid Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Oxalic Acid Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Oxalic Acid Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Oxalic Acid Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Oxalic Acid Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Oxalic Acid Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Oxalic Acid Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Oxalic Acid Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Oxalic Acid Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Oxalic Acid Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Oxalic Acid Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Oxalic Acid Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Oxalic Acid Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Oxalic Acid Revenue by Type

6.3 Oxalic Acid Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Oxalic Acid Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Oxalic Acid Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Oxalic Acid Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Clariant

8.1.1 Clariant Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxalic Acid

8.1.4 Oxalic Acid Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Oxaquim

8.2.1 Oxaquim Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxalic Acid

8.2.4 Oxalic Acid Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Ube Industries

8.3.1 Ube Industries Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxalic Acid

8.3.4 Oxalic Acid Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Indian Oxalate

8.4.1 Indian Oxalate Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxalic Acid

8.4.4 Oxalic Acid Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Star Oxochem

8.5.1 Star Oxochem Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxalic Acid

8.5.4 Oxalic Acid Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 PCCPL

8.6.1 PCCPL Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxalic Acid

8.6.4 Oxalic Acid Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 RICPL

8.7.1 RICPL Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxalic Acid

8.7.4 Oxalic Acid Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Uranus Chemicals

8.8.1 Uranus Chemicals Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxalic Acid

8.8.4 Oxalic Acid Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Mudanjiang Hongli Chemicals

8.9.1 Mudanjiang Hongli Chemicals Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxalic Acid

8.9.4 Oxalic Acid Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 GEM Chemical

8.10.1 GEM Chemical Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxalic Acid

8.10.4 Oxalic Acid Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Yuanping Chemical

8.12 Shaowu Fine Chemical

8.13 Shandong Fengyuan Chemical

8.14 Dongfeng Chemical

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Oxalic Acid Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Oxalic Acid Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Oxalic Acid Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Oxalic Acid Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Oxalic Acid Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Oxalic Acid Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Oxalic Acid Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Oxalic Acid Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Oxalic Acid Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Oxalic Acid Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Oxalic Acid Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Oxalic Acid Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Oxalic Acid Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Oxalic Acid Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Oxalic Acid Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Oxalic Acid Upstream Market

11.1.1 Oxalic Acid Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Oxalic Acid Raw Material

11.1.3 Oxalic Acid Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Oxalic Acid Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Oxalic Acid Distributors

11.5 Oxalic Acid Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

