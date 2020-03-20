Over the Top (OTT) Market 2020-2025: Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

Over the Top (OTT) Market 2020-2025: Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and ForecastMarch 20, 2020
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Over the Top Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2020-2025. Over the top (OTT) is a type of media service that delivers audio, video and digital media content via the internet. This content is aired over numerous electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart televisions and other connected devices, without the requirement of a multi-system operator for distribution. OTT offers unlimited data streaming and enables viewers to access content based on their convenience. Besides this, it is also used for streaming music, live broadcasting and watching various educational channels.
Market Trends
Boosting overall sales of smart devices, in confluence with the burgeoning media and entertainment industry and the widespread adoption of OTT services, represent one of the major factors driving the market. As compared to conventionally used cables and satellite television sets, devices providing OTT services are portable, convenient and easily accessible. The utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) by OTT service providers is also strengthening the market growth. These service providers rely on advanced technologies to analyze users’ preferences and offer them customized content. These factors collectively are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.
Interested in purchasing a report on the global Over the Top market? visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/over-the-top-market
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Over the Top Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solution
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Platform Type
7.1 Smartphones
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Smart TV’s
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Laptops Desktops and Tablets
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Gaming Consoles
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Set-Top Boxes
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
8.1 Cloud
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 On-Premise
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Content Type
9.1 Voice Over IP
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Text and Images
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Video
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Revenue Model
10.1 Subscription
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Procurement
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Rental
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Service Type
11.1 Consulting
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Installation and Maintenance
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Training and Support
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Managed Services
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Vertical
12.1 Media & Entertainment
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Education & Training
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Health & Fitness
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 IT & Telecom
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
12.5 E-Commerce
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Forecast
12.6 BFSI
12.6.1 Market Trends
12.6.2 Market Forecast
12.7 Government
12.7.1 Market Trends
12.7.2 Market Forecast
12.8 Others
12.8.1 Market Trends
12.8.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by Region
13.1 North America
13.1.1 United States
13.1.1.1 Market Trends
13.1.1.2 Market Forecast
13.1.2 Canada
13.1.2.1 Market Trends
13.1.2.2 Market Forecast
13.2 Asia Pacific
13.2.1 China
13.2.1.1 Market Trends
13.2.1.2 Market Forecast
13.2.2 Japan
13.2.2.1 Market Trends
13.2.2.2 Market Forecast
13.2.3 India
13.2.3.1 Market Trends
13.2.3.2 Market Forecast
13.2.4 South Korea
13.2.4.1 Market Trends
13.2.4.2 Market Forecast
13.2.5 Australia
13.2.5.1 Market Trends
13.2.5.2 Market Forecast
13.2.6 Indonesia
13.2.6.1 Market Trends
13.2.6.2 Market Forecast
13.2.7 Others
13.2.7.1 Market Trends
13.2.7.2 Market Forecast
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.1.1 Market Trends
13.3.1.2 Market Forecast
13.3.2 France
13.3.2.1 Market Trends
13.3.2.2 Market Forecast
13.3.3 United Kingdom
13.3.3.1 Market Trends
13.3.3.2 Market Forecast
13.3.4 Italy
13.3.4.1 Market Trends
13.3.4.2 Market Forecast
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.5.1 Market Trends
13.3.5.2 Market Forecast
13.2.6 Russia
13.2.6.1 Market Trends
13.2.6.2 Market Forecast
13.2.7 Others
13.2.7.1 Market Trends
13.2.7.2 Market Forecast
13.4 Latin America
13.4.1 Brazil
13.4.1.1 Market Trends
13.4.1.2 Market Forecast
13.4.2 Mexico
13.4.2.1 Market Trends
13.4.2.2 Market Forecast
13.4.3 Others
13.4.3.1 Market Trends
13.4.3.2 Market Forecast
13.5 Middle East and Africa
13.5.1 Market Trends
13.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
13.5.3 Market Forecast
14 SWOT Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Strengths
14.3 Weaknesses
14.4 Opportunities
14.5 Threats
15 Value Chain Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Inbound Logistics
15.3 Operations
15.4 Outbound Logistics
15.5 Marketing and Sales
15.6 Services
16 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16.1 Overview
16.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
16.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
16.4 Degree of Competition
16.5 Threat of New Entrants
16.6 Threat of Substitutes
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 Eros International (NSE: EROSMEDIA)
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3 Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3.3 Financials
17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.4 Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4.3 Financials
17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.5 Hulu
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6 IBM (NYSE: IBM)
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.7 Limelight Networks
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7.3 Financials
17.3.8 Microsoft Corporation
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.9 Netflix
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.10 Nimbuzz
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.11 Star India
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.12 Tencent
17.3.12.1 Company Overview
17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.12.3 Financials
17.3.13 Telstra
17.3.13.1 Company Overview
17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.14 The Walt Disney Company
17.3.14.1 Company Overview
17.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.14.3 Financials
17.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.15 Yahoo!
17.3.15.1 Company Overview
17.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/over-the-top-market/requestsample
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group