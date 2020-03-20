Over the Top (OTT) Market 2020-2025: Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Over the Top Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2020-2025. Over the top (OTT) is a type of media service that delivers audio, video and digital media content via the internet. This content is aired over numerous electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart televisions and other connected devices, without the requirement of a multi-system operator for distribution. OTT offers unlimited data streaming and enables viewers to access content based on their convenience. Besides this, it is also used for streaming music, live broadcasting and watching various educational channels.

Market Trends

Boosting overall sales of smart devices, in confluence with the burgeoning media and entertainment industry and the widespread adoption of OTT services, represent one of the major factors driving the market. As compared to conventionally used cables and satellite television sets, devices providing OTT services are portable, convenient and easily accessible. The utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) by OTT service providers is also strengthening the market growth. These service providers rely on advanced technologies to analyze users’ preferences and offer them customized content. These factors collectively are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Interested in purchasing a report on the global Over the Top market? visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/over-the-top-market

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Over the Top Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solution

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Platform Type

7.1 Smartphones

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Smart TV’s

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Laptops Desktops and Tablets

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Gaming Consoles

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Set-Top Boxes

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

8.1 Cloud

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 On-Premise

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Content Type

9.1 Voice Over IP

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Text and Images

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Video

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Revenue Model

10.1 Subscription

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Procurement

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Rental

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Service Type

11.1 Consulting

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Installation and Maintenance

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Training and Support

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Managed Services

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Vertical

12.1 Media & Entertainment

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Education & Training

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Health & Fitness

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 IT & Telecom

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast

12.5 E-Commerce

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Forecast

12.6 BFSI

12.6.1 Market Trends

12.6.2 Market Forecast

12.7 Government

12.7.1 Market Trends

12.7.2 Market Forecast

12.8 Others

12.8.1 Market Trends

12.8.2 Market Forecast

13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 North America

13.1.1 United States

13.1.1.1 Market Trends

13.1.1.2 Market Forecast

13.1.2 Canada

13.1.2.1 Market Trends

13.1.2.2 Market Forecast

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.2.1 China

13.2.1.1 Market Trends

13.2.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2.2 Japan

13.2.2.1 Market Trends

13.2.2.2 Market Forecast

13.2.3 India

13.2.3.1 Market Trends

13.2.3.2 Market Forecast

13.2.4 South Korea

13.2.4.1 Market Trends

13.2.4.2 Market Forecast

13.2.5 Australia

13.2.5.1 Market Trends

13.2.5.2 Market Forecast

13.2.6 Indonesia

13.2.6.1 Market Trends

13.2.6.2 Market Forecast

13.2.7 Others

13.2.7.1 Market Trends

13.2.7.2 Market Forecast

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 Market Trends

13.3.1.2 Market Forecast

13.3.2 France

13.3.2.1 Market Trends

13.3.2.2 Market Forecast

13.3.3 United Kingdom

13.3.3.1 Market Trends

13.3.3.2 Market Forecast

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.4.1 Market Trends

13.3.4.2 Market Forecast

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.5.1 Market Trends

13.3.5.2 Market Forecast

13.2.6 Russia

13.2.6.1 Market Trends

13.2.6.2 Market Forecast

13.2.7 Others

13.2.7.1 Market Trends

13.2.7.2 Market Forecast

13.4 Latin America

13.4.1 Brazil

13.4.1.1 Market Trends

13.4.1.2 Market Forecast

13.4.2 Mexico

13.4.2.1 Market Trends

13.4.2.2 Market Forecast

13.4.3 Others

13.4.3.1 Market Trends

13.4.3.2 Market Forecast

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.5.1 Market Trends

13.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

13.5.3 Market Forecast

14 SWOT Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Strengths

14.3 Weaknesses

14.4 Opportunities

14.5 Threats

15 Value Chain Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Inbound Logistics

15.3 Operations

15.4 Outbound Logistics

15.5 Marketing and Sales

15.6 Services

16 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16.1 Overview

16.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

16.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

16.4 Degree of Competition

16.5 Threat of New Entrants

16.6 Threat of Substitutes

17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.1.3 Financials

17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.2 Eros International (NSE: EROSMEDIA)

17.3.2.1 Company Overview

17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3 Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

17.3.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3.3 Financials

17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.4 Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

17.3.4.1 Company Overview

17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.4.3 Financials

17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.5 Hulu

17.3.5.1 Company Overview

17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6 IBM (NYSE: IBM)

17.3.6.1 Company Overview

17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6.3 Financials

17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.7 Limelight Networks

17.3.7.1 Company Overview

17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.7.3 Financials

17.3.8 Microsoft Corporation

17.3.8.1 Company Overview

17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.8.3 Financials

17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.9 Netflix

17.3.9.1 Company Overview

17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.9.3 Financials

17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.10 Nimbuzz

17.3.10.1 Company Overview

17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.11 Star India

17.3.11.1 Company Overview

17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.12 Tencent

17.3.12.1 Company Overview

17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.12.3 Financials

17.3.13 Telstra

17.3.13.1 Company Overview

17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.14 The Walt Disney Company

17.3.14.1 Company Overview

17.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.14.3 Financials

17.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.15 Yahoo!

17.3.15.1 Company Overview

17.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/over-the-top-market/requestsample

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group