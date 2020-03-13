Outdoor Flooring Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026 | Armstrong Flooring, Fiberon, Mohawk Industries

“

Growth forecast on “ Outdoor Flooring Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Household, Commercial), by Type ( Tile, Decking, Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Outdoor Flooring Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Outdoor Flooring market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Outdoor Flooring Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Outdoor Flooring market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Outdoor Flooring market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Armstrong Flooring, Fiberon, Mohawk Industries, Timber Holdings USA, AZEK Building Products, Beaulieu International, The Biltrite, Tandus Centiva, Congoleum, Connor Sport Court International, Citadel Floors, DuPont (EI) de Nemours, Ecore International, Florim Ceramiche, Forbo Holding, Fritztile, Interface .

This report researches the worldwide Outdoor Flooring market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Outdoor Flooring breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Outdoor flooring is an element that provides outdoor areas with attractive and durable floor covering.

The growing popularity of thermo-treated woods will drive the growth prospects for the global outdoor flooring market until the end of 2021.

Global Outdoor Flooring market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Outdoor Flooring.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Outdoor Flooring market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Outdoor Flooring pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Armstrong Flooring, Fiberon, Mohawk Industries, Timber Holdings USA, AZEK Building Products, Beaulieu International, The Biltrite, Tandus Centiva, Congoleum, Connor Sport Court International, Citadel Floors, DuPont (EI) de Nemours, Ecore International, Florim Ceramiche, Forbo Holding, Fritztile, Interface

Segment by Types:

Tile, Decking, Others

Segment by Applications:

Household, Commercial

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Outdoor Flooring markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Outdoor Flooring market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Outdoor Flooring market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Outdoor Flooring market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Outdoor Flooring market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Outdoor Flooring market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Outdoor Flooring Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Flooring Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tile

1.4.3 Decking

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Production

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Outdoor Flooring Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Outdoor Flooring Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Outdoor Flooring Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Outdoor Flooring Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Outdoor Flooring Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Outdoor Flooring Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Outdoor Flooring Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Outdoor Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Outdoor Flooring Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Outdoor Flooring Production by Regions

4.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Outdoor Flooring Production

4.2.2 United States Outdoor Flooring Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Outdoor Flooring Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Outdoor Flooring Production

4.3.2 Europe Outdoor Flooring Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Outdoor Flooring Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Outdoor Flooring Production

4.4.2 China Outdoor Flooring Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Outdoor Flooring Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Outdoor Flooring Production

4.5.2 Japan Outdoor Flooring Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Outdoor Flooring Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Type

6.3 Outdoor Flooring Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Armstrong Flooring

8.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.1.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Fiberon

8.2.1 Fiberon Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.2.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Mohawk Industries

8.3.1 Mohawk Industries Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.3.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Timber Holdings USA

8.4.1 Timber Holdings USA Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.4.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 AZEK Building Products

8.5.1 AZEK Building Products Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.5.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Beaulieu International

8.6.1 Beaulieu International Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.6.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 The Biltrite

8.7.1 The Biltrite Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.7.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Tandus Centiva

8.8.1 Tandus Centiva Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.8.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Congoleum

8.9.1 Congoleum Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.9.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Connor Sport Court International

8.10.1 Connor Sport Court International Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Outdoor Flooring

8.10.4 Outdoor Flooring Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Citadel Floors

8.12 DuPont (EI) de Nemours

8.13 Ecore International

8.14 Florim Ceramiche

8.15 Forbo Holding

8.16 Fritztile

8.17 Interface

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Outdoor Flooring Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Outdoor Flooring Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Outdoor Flooring Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Outdoor Flooring Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Outdoor Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Outdoor Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Outdoor Flooring Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Outdoor Flooring Upstream Market

11.1.1 Outdoor Flooring Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Outdoor Flooring Raw Material

11.1.3 Outdoor Flooring Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Outdoor Flooring Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Outdoor Flooring Distributors

11.5 Outdoor Flooring Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”