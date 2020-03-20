OUTBOUND MEDICAL TOURISM SERVICES MARKET 2020-2025 WITH LEADING KEY COMPANIES ARE RECENT DEVELOPMENT, BUMRUNGRAD INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL, KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD AND CHRISTUS MUGUERZA HOSPITAL

The Outbound Medical Tourism Services report provides an independent information about the Outbound Medical Tourism Services industry supported by extensive research on factors such as industry segments, size & trends, inhibitors, dynamics, drivers, opportunities & challenges, environment & policy, cost overview, porter’s five force analysis, and key companies’ profiles including business overview and recent development.

Key players in the market include:

• Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited

• Business Overview

• Recent Development

• Bumrungrad International Hospital

• KPJ Healthcare Berhad

• Christus Muguerza Hospital

Key factor includes economic factors as some of the treatments are expensive and demand tremendous reliability. In a broad way, medical issues, financial issues, administrative or practical issues, and hesitation from traveling hinders the outbound medical tourism industry to a significant extent.

Travel and tourism market is prospering, and travelers prefer the ‘travel with purpose’ concept. This concept is prominent among developed regions whereas there are many untapped regions which are emerging as an opportunity for outbound medical tourism. Moreover, the global population is becoming beauty conscious and do not hesitate in investing on their looks.

The report would be based on industry data clearly referenced from authentic and reliable information sources such as statistics, industry associations, website of ministry and companies etc, market research reports, magazines, trade journals, annual reports, presentations, telephone interview etc.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 METHODOLOGY

3 TRENDS AND DRIVERS

3.1 Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Size and Trends

3.2 Opportunities in Outbound Medical Tourism Services

3.3 Market Inhibitors

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Outbound Medical Tourism Services Industry Chain

4.2 Outbound Medical Tourism Services Cost Analysis

4.3 Outbound Medical Tourism Services Pricing Strategy

4.4 Distribution Structure

4.5 Enter Strategy

5 MARKET AND TECHNICAL CHALLENGES

5.1 Commercialization Stage

5.2 Economic Impact

5.3 Competitive landscape Overview

5.4 Regulatory/Government policy

6 PORTER’S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

6.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4 Threat of Substitute

6.5 Segment Rivalry

7 Value Chain Analysis

7.1 Upstream Overview

7.2 Companies Distribution

7.3 Brand and Processing

7.4 Distribution Channel

8 Outbound Medical Tourism Services MARKET, BY TYPE

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Size & Analysis, By Type

8.2.1 Medical Care

8.2.2 Tourism

9 Global MARKET, BY REGIONS

9.1 Global Market Size and Share by Regions

9.2 North America Market

9.2.1 US

9.2.1 Canada

9.2.1 Mexico

9.3 Europe Market

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Sweden

9.3.3 Germany

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Russia

9.3.6 France

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia & Pacific Market

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

9.4.7 Rest of Asia & Pacific

9.5 LAMEA Market

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.2 Middle East

9.5.3 Africa

