Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2027

The global ostomy drainage bags market has been classified by types, and uses. Based on types, the global ostomy drainage bags market is differentiated into five segments, namely colostomy bags, ileostomy bags, urostomy bags, continent ileostomy bags, and continent urostomy bags. Based on uses, the ostomy drainage bags market is categorized into two segments: single-use ostomy drainage bags and multi-use ostomy drainage bags. Market revenue in terms of USD million and market volume in terms of million units for the period between 2010 and 2022 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2014 to 2022 are provided for all the above segments, considering 2013 as the base year.

Geographically, the global ostomy drainage bags market has been segmented into six regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Rest of the World (RoW). This section of the report provides market estimations in terms of revenue (USD million) and volume (million) of ostomy drainage bags across six regions from 2010 to 2022. CAGR (%) for the period from 2014 to 2022 is also analyzed for all these six geographies, considering 2013 as the base year. These geographies are further segmented into major countries. North America is differentiated into the U.S. and Canada, Europe is classified as the U.K., Germany and Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific is further differentiated as India, China and Rest of Asia Pacific, LATAM market is further split into Brazil, Mexico and Rest of LATAM, and MENA region is segmented as Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and rest of MENA. Market revenue in terms of USD Million for the period 2010 to 2022 along with CAGR (%) from 2014 to 2022 is estimated for all these countries for ostomy drainage bags.

This report also includes recommendations to assist new entrants in establishing presence and existing market players in strengthening their position in the global ostomy drainage bags market. The report concludes with company profiles section that includes profiles of major market players. Major market players profiled in the report include Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Inc., Alcare Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Flexicare Medical Limited, Pelcin Healthcare Ltd., Salts Healthcare Ltd., Welland Medical Ltd., and Hollister Incorporated.

Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market, by Types Colostomy Bags

Ileostomy Bags

Urostomy Bags Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market, by Use Single-use Ostomy Drainage Bags

Multi-use Ostomy Drainage Bags Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market, by Geography North America United States Canada

Europe United Kingdom Germany Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific India China Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of the LATAM

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the MENA

Rest of the World (RoW)

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ostomy Drainage Bags market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.