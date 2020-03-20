ORTHOPEDIC SPLINTS MARKET EXPECTED TO EXHIBIT A ROBUST CAGR OF 6.1%, VALUED AT USD 2,160.6 MILLION BY 2025

You can get a sample copy of this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/615507

By product type, the market is segmented into fiberglass splints, polyester splints. Fiberglass splints segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period because of the quick setting time, lesser heat discharge, added flexibility and increased comfort which efficiently caters the demand from modern customers.

In terms of application, the orthopedic clinics segment leads. This is because orthopedic clinics are mostly preferred for treatment of bone disorders and the segment is predicted to retain its dominance due to treatment specificity and diversity in product availability.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position in the global orthopedic splints market over the forecast period, owing to rising medical tourism in India, Singapore, and Thailand, thereby increasing the influx of foreign patients for affordable treatment of post-surgical management for speedy recovery.

Some of the key players operating in this market include DJO, 3M Healthcare, BSN Medical, Ã–ssur, Lohmann & Rauscher, DeRoyal, Zimmer Biomet, ORFIT, Parker Medical Associates, Mika Medical, Darco, Spence and others.

