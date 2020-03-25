Orthopedic Biomaterial Market 2020: Value (US$ Billion), Volume Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Business Opportunities Till 2025

This report focuses on the global status of orthopedic biomaterials, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of orthopedic biomaterials in the United States, Europe and China.

At present, high demands in orthopedics must still be satisfied, both in bone and joint replacement and in the repair and regeneration of bone defects. In this context, enormous progress in the field of biomaterials has been made over the past 50 years where materials intended for biomedical purposes have evolved through three different generations, namely the first generation (bio-inert materials), the second generation (bioactive and biodegradable materials) and the third generation (materials designed to stimulate specific responses at the molecular level).

Many bone fractures, low back pain, osteoporosis, scoliosis and other musculoskeletal problems must be resolved using permanent, temporary or biodegradable devices. Orthopedic biomaterials are intended to be implanted in the human body as components of devices designed to perform certain biological functions by substituting or repairing different tissues such as bones, cartilage or ligaments and tendons, and even guiding bone repair if necessary.

In 2017, the size of the global market for orthopedic biomaterials was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018-2025.

The main players covered by this study

Carpenter Technology

Heraeus Medical Components

Ulbrich stainless steels and special metals

Kyocera

Collagen matrix

Dsm Biomedical

Depuy Stnthes

Landec

Sigma-Aldrich

Purac Biomaterials

Market analysis by product type

Metals Medical

ceramics

Medical polymers

Natural biomaterials

Market by market analysis

Arthroplasty

Viscosupplementation

Fracture and tissue attachment

procedures of the spine

Market analysis by region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

analyze the global status of orthopedic biomaterials, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of orthopedic biomaterials in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the market for orthopedic biomaterials are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global market for orthopedic biomaterials by type (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Metals

1.4.3 Medical ceramics

1.4.4 Medical polymers

1.4.5 Natural biomaterials

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of orthopedic biomaterials by application (2017-2025)

1.5.2 Arthroplasty

1.5.3 Viscosupplementation

1.5.4 Fixation of fractures and tissues

1.5.5 Vertebral procedures

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Summary

2.1 Size of the market for orthopedic biomaterials

2.2 Growth trends in orthopedic biomaterials by region

2.2.1 Size of the orthopedic biomaterials market by region (2017-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of orthopedic biomaterials by region (2017-2025)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market use cases

Chapter Three: Key Players

3.1 Revenues of orthopedic biomaterials by manufacturers (2017-2018)

3.2 Key players in orthopedic biomaterials Headquarters and area served

3.3 Products / solutions / services of orthopedic biomaterials from the main players

3.4 Date of entry into the market for orthopedic biomaterials

3.5 Analysis of investments / investments in orthopedic biomaterials by the main players

3.6 Main global players Orthopedic assessment and biology of biomaterials

Continued….

