(2020-2022) Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis And Forecast Report

(2020-2022) Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis And Forecast ReportApril 1, 2020
The Business Research Company’s Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The orthobiologics devices and equipment market consists of sales of orthobiologics devices and equipment. Orthrobiologics devices are implants composed of cells and proteins naturally found in human body that provide accelerated healing by stimulating efficient regrowth of musculoskeletal tissues including bones, cartilage, tendons and ligaments. They consist of tissues and bone replacement materials used for recovery of ligaments, tendons, muscles and bones. Orthobiologics devices and equipment include demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone substitute, bone marrow aspirate concentrate and viscosupplementation.
The aging population profile of most countries contributed to the growth of orthobiologics devices and equipment market globally. According to the United Nations report in 2017, there were 962 million people aged over 60 across the globe, comprising 13% of the global population. The population aged over 60 is expected to grow at a rate of about 3% every year. The report further estimated that Europe had the highest percentage of the population aged over 60 in 2017. During 2013-2017, the number of people globally over the age of 65 grew from by 33%, according to estimates based on Population Reference Bureau data.
Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation
Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market By Product Type:
Demineralized Bone Matrix
Synthetic Bone Substitutes
Stem Cell Therapy
Plasma-Rich Protein
Viscosupplementation
Bone Morphogenetic Protein
Synthetic Orthobiologics
Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market By Application:
Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis
Soft-Tissue Injuries
Fracture Recovery
Maxillofacial and Dental Applications
Spinal Fusion
Trauma Repair
Reconstructive Surgery
Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market By End User:
Hospitals
Orthopedic Clinics
Others
Table Of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics
- Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth
- Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation
- Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market
- China Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market
……
- Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market
- Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
- Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
- Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market are
Medtronic
Arthrex Inc.
DePuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
