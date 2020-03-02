Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2024

The Research report begins with a brief introduction and market evaluate of the Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) Market Accompanied through its market scope and size. Subsequent, the research affords a top level view of marketplace segmentation which includes kind, utility, and place. The drivers, boundaries, and possibilities for the market are also indexed, in conjunction with modern traits and guidelines in the industry.

2-Phenylphenol (ortho-phenylphenol, OPP), and sodium o-phenylphenate, SOPP, were first evaluated by the 1962 JECFA for their use for the post-harvest treatment of fruits and vegetables to protect against microbial damage during storage and distribution in commerce.

Scope of the Report:

Ortho-phenylphenol and its water-soluble salt, sodium ortho-phenylphenate (SOPP), are antimicrobial agents used as bacteriostats, fungicides, and sanitizers.

In our data, our data cover 99% solid OPP.

Ortho phenyl phenol (OPP) is widely used in disinfectants industry, material preservation industry and flame retardants industry. As to the ortho phenyl phenol (OPP) downstream application, disinfectants industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 60.32% of the consumption in 2015. According to the different synthesis process, ortho phenyl phenol (OPP) is divided into chlorobenzene synthesis OPP and cyclohexanone synthesis OPP.

The worldwide market for Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.0% over the next five years, will reach 55 million US$ in 2024, from 55 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request for Sample Report with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1675370

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lanxess

Dow

SANKO

Shandong Xingang Chemical

Jinan Yudong Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chlorobenzene Synthesis OPP

Cyclohexanone Synthesis OPP

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Disinfectants

Material Preservation

Flame Retardants

Others

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us

+1 6269994607 (US)

+91 7507349866 (IND)

Email id : [email protected]

Website: www.researchtrades.com