Organic Tobacco Market Demands and Growth Prediction 2016 – 2026

XploreMR analysts have considered land under cultivation vs. land under organic across seven regions to get an overview of the global organic tobacco market in the recently published report titled “Organic Tobacco Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026” that forecasts the global organic tobacco market for a period of 10 years. The numbers we have mentioned in the report represent consumption of organic tobacco by value (US$ Mn) and volume (tonnes), while the market values have been derived by studying the pricing captured at the manufacturer level and the price at which smoking and smokeless tobacco producers purchase from crop producers.

Research methodology

Market size estimation in this report is carried out through multiple top-down and bottom-up approaches. Our expert analysts have collected the numbers from relevant secondary sources available in the public domain and in paid databases. The projections have been made with regard to primary inputs, industry trends, macroeconomic factors and market feedback collected from market participants such as manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global organic tobacco market.

While researching this report, we have triangulated the data on the basis of different segments, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional organic tobacco markets. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual consumption of organic tobacco and expected consumption in the global organic tobacco market over the projected period. For data analysis, 2015 is considered as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and forecast made for the period 2016-2026.

Differentiated strategies for the development of organic e-liquids for vapours and e-cigarettes

This report covers the important factors driving the development of the global organic tobacco market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global organic tobacco market and other insights across various key segments. While considering overall market approach our analysts have come to a conclusion that increasing heath consciousness among people and high disposable income in developed countries of North America, Europe and Japan has led to the progress of the global organic tobacco market.

The manufacturers of organic tobacco products are engaged in production contracts with farmers for the cultivation of USDA-certified organic tobacco. While targeting applications, we have observed that organic tobacco finds major application in the manufacture of smoking products such as cigarettes, RYO, pipes and other products. We have differentiated key player strategies and studied the progress of the global organic tobacco market in lucrative countries such as China, Japan, Brazil, and Mexico; and have also studied the development of organic e-liquids for vapours and e-cigarettes.

The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the progress of the global organic tobacco market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip clients with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly affect the development of the global organic tobacco market are also incorporated in the report.

The report highlights country-wise demand for organic tobacco. It provides a market outlook for the forecasted period and sets the forecast within the context of the global organic tobacco market, including new developments for niche applications in the global organic tobacco market.

The report also presents a competitive landscape that provides audiences with a dashboard view of leading companies operating in the global organic tobacco market. The report provides a detailed market share analysis of the global organic tobacco market on the basis of key manufacturers. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate long- and short-term business strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global organic tobacco market.

Pesticide free land is needed to cultivate organic tobacco across the world

During our research, we have observed that these days due to rising health consciousness there is an increasing adoption of organic products especially in regions such as North America and Europe. For cultivating organic tobacco using the least amount of chemicals, the land for cultivation has to be free from pesticides. Moreover, for the cultivation of organic tobacco, the farmers need to get a certificate from governing bodies to acquire the relevant rights to cultivate organic tobacco.

Japan is also showing an increasing adoption of organic tobacco. Due to the regulations, organic tobacco is not legally recognised in EU, hence the products cannot be marketed as additive free or natural. For the recognition, a colour differentiating scheme is used in the European countries. APEJ is also anticipated to show positive growth in the demand for organic tobacco.

