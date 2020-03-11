Organic Skin Care Products Market-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The Global Organic Skin Care Products Market is forecasted to reach USD 7.15 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Skin care is an essential part of personal care. It includes everything, from correction to prevention, in the process of make-up. Great skin will never go out of style, and the innovations and developments in the beauty industry promise to deliver improved products with a health-friendly touch. Makeup with skin care benefits has been prevalent in the market for quite a while now. However, it was not as effective as it is right now. Skin sensitivity is another factor driving the growth of the organic and natural skin care products market. Awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals and synthetic products is another factor augmenting the growth of this market. A majority of the consumer base tend to buy products with the terms natural or organic associated with them. They generally do not focus on the ingredients used in the manufacturing of the product.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the market studied includes organic skincare products market, which is segmented by product as facial care which includes cleansers, moistuirizers, oils ans serum, exfoliants and scrubs, face masks and face packs, Others. The other facial care products include toners, mists, lotions, gels, ampoule, etc. The body care segment include: body wash, body lotions, and others. The other body care products includes: body masks, body scrubs, etc. The other includes hand care, foot care, etc. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, conveniences stores, specialist stores, online retail stores and others.

Key Market Trends

Paraben Free Products are being Launched

Cosumers are becoming more concerned to avoid parabens as an ingredient from their skin care products. With the growth of organic products, the synthetic compounds like propylparaben and butylparaben are not considered to be safe to be used. Just 35% of beauty products contain parabens, down nearly 7 points over the last two years. For the beauty industry, there are many categories which still derive a significant share of sales from products with parabens and likely many other undesirable ingredients but those categories still heavily focused on parabens are some of the fastest shifting to paraben-free. Over the last two years, facial cosmetics have gone from just 43% paraben-free to 54%.

Online Retail Stores Remain the Fastest Growing Channel

E-commerce has come a long way since it was established, reaching new grounds of unexplored territory and providing opportunities to even the smallest of manufacturers and products to be seen and inspected by the consumers. This dynamic turn with an innovative model is increasingly disrupting the longstanding industry norms; tremendous growth has been witnessed in the developed as well as the developing regions alike. According to research, it has been found that Asia-Pacific accounts for 37% of the population browsing on the internet for skin care products. Internet penetration in countries such as India and China, which boast of huge population, is the primary reason for this particular statistics from this region. Rapid growth in internet penetration and the increase in choice being provided to the consumer base are driving the growth of the E-commerce distribution channel.

Competitive Landscape

The global organic skin care product market is highly fragmented. L’Oreal leads the skincare product market, followed by Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Estee Lauder, Beiersdorf and other companies. The major organic skin care brands vary slightly from the overall cosmetic industry mainly because top brands such as Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever and Johnson & Johnson have very limited presence in the organic and natural product domain.

