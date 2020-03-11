ORGANIC RICE MARKET IS BOOMING WORLDWIDE AT CAGR OF 7.5% BY 2024 WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS- RANDALL ORGANIC, SANJEEVANI ORGANICS, KAHANG ORGANIC RICE, RICESELECT

The worldwide market for Organic Rice Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Organic farming is defined as a production system which largely excludes or avoids the use of fertilizers, pesticides, growth regulators, preservatives and livestock feed additives and totally rely on crop residues, animal manures, legumes, green manures, off-farm wastes, mechanical cultivation, mineral nutrient bearing rocks and biological pest control to maintain soil health, supply plant nutrients and minimize insects, weeds and other pests.

This report focuses on the Organic Rice in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample

The Organic Rice industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Southeast Asia. China and India market has low export percentage, but market such as Thailand, the organic rice market are dominated by Export, the players in the Thailand market prefer export its product to Europe, USA etc.

The key consumption markets locate at China domestic and developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 13.3%, while EU with 14.1%. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Doguet?s Rice

Randall Organic

Sanjeevani Organics

Kahang Organic Rice

Riceselect

Texas Best Organics

STC Group

Yinchuan

Urmatt

Vien Phu

SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC

Foodtech Solutions

Beidahuang

Yanbiangaoli

Jinjian

Huichun Filed Rice

Dingxiang

Heilongjiang Taifeng

Heilongjiang Julong

C.P. Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice)

Indica(long-shaped rice)

Polished round-grained rice

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct edible

Deep processing

Request Discount

Contact us:

Research Trades

Contact No: +1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com