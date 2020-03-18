Organic Cocoa Market | New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Organic Cocoa Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Organic Cocoa Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Organic Cocoa. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Olam (Singapore), BT Cocoa (Indonesia), Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V. (Netherlands), Conacado Agroindustrial S.A. (Dominican Republic), Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Blommer chocolate company (Switzerland), Mars Inc. (United States), Saco Foods (United States) and Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V. (Netherlands).

Organic Cocoa has developed very dynamically in recent years. There is strong growth in organic food production is increasing on all continents. Producers of cocoa, all located in developing countries have to meet requirements associated with the product of organic products to allow them to export their output to consuming countries. Europe is by far the major market for imports of organic cocoa beans, as well as for processing and manufacturing activities to obtain certified cocoa and chocolate products. Major organic chocolate products currently sold on the North American market are imported from Europe because of a lack of organic certified cocoa processors in the United States and in Canada.

Market Drivers

Increased Consumer Concern over Food Safety

Strong Demand from Organic Chocolate Market

Government Encourage Farmers to Convert To Organic Farming

Market Trend

Trade Channels Are Allow For Growing Volumes of Organic Cocoa

Restraints

Organic Cocoa Commands a Higher Price than Conventional Cocoa, Which Can Hamper the Growth of Market

Producing Countries Face Many Constraints, Such As the High Costs of Certification by Foreign Organizations and a Lack of Knowledge about Organic Channel

Opportunities

As Growing Development of the Processor and Manufacturer Industry in North America Would Boost the Availability of Organic Chocolate to American Consumers

Challenges

Significant Changes in Legislation Have Made More Difficult For Small Producers to Requirements

Supply Side Faces Many Challenges to Meet the Growing Demand

The Global Organic Cocoa is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Paste, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Beans, Others (Products Containing Cocoa)), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Functional Food & Beverages, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals Others), Distribution Channel (Online Store, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

