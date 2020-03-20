Organic Cocoa Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 10.1% With Major key Players Barry Callebaut, Olam, Cargill, SunOpta and Others 2019-2024

The research report on Organic Cocoa Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

This report studies the Organic Cocoa market. Organic cocoa has many nutritional benefits such as more fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese and many other minerals. Moreover it also contains antioxidants, which helps to protect skin. Organic cocoa also helps to improve blood flow and lower blood pressure.

Organic cocoa is produced and processed through natural techniques such as crops rotation, biological crop protection, green manure and compost. On the one hand, implementing organic production and becoming certified can be expensive, especially for small holders, and the return on investment may not be high. On the other hand, it could increase yields and improve quality.

The global average price of Organic Cocoa varied largely, from 2500 USD/MT to 3900 USD/MT. As an agricultural product, the price of Organic Cocoa is largely influenced by the weather and harvest.

The classification of Organic Cocoa includes Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder and Cocoa Butter. Cocoa Powder represent nearly 69.63% Market share, followed by Cocoa Liquor with market share of 21.06%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.31% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.32%.

“The worldwide market for Organic Cocoa is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

*Barry Callebaut

*Olam

*Cargill

*SunOpta

*Blommer

*BTCocoa

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Confectionery, Food and Beverage, Others