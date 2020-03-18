The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Beverages market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Organic Beverages Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Organic Beverages market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Organic Beverages Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Organic Beverages Market

The global organic beverages market size was valued at USD 20.31 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand further at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic products is expected to drive the demand over the years to come.

High product demand across the globe and rising disposable income levels in developing economies are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the market. Demand for non-sugary, non-caffeinated drinks will also fuel the product demand over the coming years. Availability of products with new flavors and ingredients like turmeric, aloe Vera, and activated charcoal in attractive easy-to-carry & -store packaging will also fuel the demand.

Non-dairy beverages product segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2018. Non-dairy drinks are prepared from sources like legumes, plant materials, nuts, and cereals and hence act as functional drinks. Organic beverages are also used as substitute for milk. In addition, initiatives undertaken by various governments across the globe to raise awareness about organic and non-GMO products are boosting the demand further, thereby augmenting market growth.

Different certification process and standards for various commodities to channelize the product in the specific region is one of the major restraint to the growth of the market. Relatively high prices of the organic beverages as compared to regular products are also posing challenges for the market growth. However, extensive R&D by major manufacturers to improve the shelf life, texture, flavor, and nutritional value of the products is likely to have positive impact on the market development.

Product Insights of Organic Beverages Market

Based on product, the market is divided into non-dairy beverages (soy, rice, and oat),fruit beverages,coffee & tea,beer & wine, and others. Non-dairy beverages accounted for the largest market share in the year 2018. These products are made from sources like legumes, plant materials, nuts, cereals and thus, act as functional drinks.

The coffee and tea segment is remains the fastest growing segment with over 13.0% CAGR and is expected to remain the fastest growing market during the forecasted period. Factors, such as increasing health awareness, preference for organic and natural drinks, and changing lifestyles, are boosting the segment growth.

Distribution Channel Insights

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. Online distribution channel is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to the rising popularity of e-commerce platforms, positive impact of social media ads, and increasing usage of smartphones and internet.

The offline distribution channel is expected to have the largest market share by 2025 owing to the increasing number of organic food restaurants and cafes. Organic beverage are widely used by cafes and restaurants across the globe.

Regional Insights of Organic Beverages Market

North America was be the largest market in the year 2018 owing to the presence of target population in the region. U.S., in particular, is the major consumer in this regional market due to high product demand as a result of changing lifestyle and increasing health consciousness. Moreover, rising number of cafes and food chains in the country will have a positive impact on the product sales.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid urbanization, rising disposable income levels, and establishments of various international retail stores in the emerging countries like China and India.

Market Share Insights of Organic Beverages Market

Some of the key companies in the global market are Uncle Matts Organic, Inc.; Boncafe International Pte. Ltd.;Parkers Organic Juices;Hain Celestial; Bison Organic Beer; Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd.; The Whitewave Foods Company.; The Coca-Cola Co.; and PepsiCo, Inc. Technological innovation and new product development are the key strategies undertaken by most companies to retain their market shares. Emerging companies are also gaining significant market share through nontraditional sales channels, such as social media and e-commerce.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Organic Beverages Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global organic beverages market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Non-dairy Beverages (Soy, Rice, Oat)

Fruit Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Beer & Wine

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Organic Beverages Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580