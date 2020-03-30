Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Organ transplantation is a medical procedure used to replace a damaged or missing organ by removing it from the donor and placing in the body of the recipient and this can be done either when the donor and the recipient are at the same location or the organs are transported from the donor location to the recipient. Organs such as kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas, etc. can be successfully transplanted, and among them, kidney transplants are the most common, followed by liver transplants and then heart transplants.

Immunosuppressants or anti-rejection drugs are the categories of drugs that lower the body’s ability to reject a transplanted organ. There are two types of immunosuppressants drugs, induction and maintenance drugs, induction drugs used at the time of transplant and maintenance drugs used for the long term. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 100,800 solid organ transplants are performed every year worldwide among them 69,400 kidney transplants, 20,200 liver transplants, 5,400 heart transplants, 3,400 lung transplants, and 2,400 pancreas transplants. Increasing the incidence of chronic ailments and technological advancements in tissue engineering and organ transplantations are the key driving factors in the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market.

Key Market Trends

Calcineurin Inhibitors Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market

– Calcineurin inhibitors are medicines that inhibit the action of calcineurin which is an enzyme that activates T-cells of the immune system. These inhibitors exert their effects by reducing interleukin-2 production and receptor expression, leading to a reduction in T-cell activation.

– According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration, more than 113,000 people were in need of transplants as of 2019 and 36,528 transplants were performed in the year 2018.

– Calcineurin Inhibitors segment holds a significant market share in the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to effective and have been used in kidney transplant recipients for a long period, even though they hold extensive toxicity profile.

– Rising incidence of kidney failures which increases the demand for kidney transplantation and technological advancements in organ transplantations are the key driving factors in the calcineurin inhibitors segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market due to the high number of transplant procedures, increasing incidence of chronic ailments and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies in this region. According to the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the most commonly transplanted organs in the United States are kidney, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas, and intestine. A total number of transplant procedures is dependent on the number of donors, as on an average every day, there are about 75,000 people on the active waiting list for organ transplantation. Furthermore, technological advancements in tissue engineering and organ transplantations, increasing healthcare spending and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Competitive Landscape

The Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market is fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Astellas Pharma, Inc, Sanofi (Genzyme), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Accord Healthcare Ltd, Mylan Laboratories, Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S.

