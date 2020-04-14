Organ-on-Chip Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2026|TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations

Complete study of the global Organ-on-Chip market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Organ-on-Chip industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Organ-on-Chip production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Organ-on-Chip market include Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations, Tara Biosystems, Draper Laboratory, Mimetas, Nortis, Micronit Microtechnologies B.V., Kirkstall, Cherry Biotech SAS, Else Kooi Laboratory Organ-on-Chip

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Organ-on-Chip industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Organ-on-Chip manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Organ-on-Chip industry.

Global Organ-on-Chip Market Segment By Type:

, Brain-on-a-chip, Liver-on-a-chip, Kidney-on-a-chip, Lung-on-a-chip, Heart-on-a-chip, Intestine-on-a-chip, Other Organs, The segment of liver-on-a-chip holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 30%. Organ-on-Chip

Global Organ-on-Chip Market Segment By Application:

, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Cosmetics Industry, Other End Users

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Organ-on-Chip industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report

What is the growth potential of the Organ-on-Chip market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Organ-on-Chip industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Organ-on-Chip market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Organ-on-Chip market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Organ-on-Chip market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Organ-on-Chip Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Organ-on-Chip Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Brain-on-a-chip

1.4.3 Liver-on-a-chip

1.4.4 Kidney-on-a-chip

1.4.5 Lung-on-a-chip

1.4.6 Heart-on-a-chip

1.4.7 Intestine-on-a-chip

1.4.8 Other Organs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

1.5.4 Cosmetics Industry

1.5.5 Other End Users

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Organ-on-Chip Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Organ-on-Chip Industry

1.6.1.1 Organ-on-Chip Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Organ-on-Chip Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Organ-on-Chip Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Organ-on-Chip Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Organ-on-Chip Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Organ-on-Chip Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Organ-on-Chip Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Organ-on-Chip Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Organ-on-Chip Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Organ-on-Chip Production by Regions

4.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Organ-on-Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Organ-on-Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Organ-on-Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Organ-on-Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Organ-on-Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Organ-on-Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Organ-on-Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Organ-on-Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Organ-on-Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Organ-on-Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Organ-on-Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Organ-on-Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Organ-on-Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Organ-on-Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Organ-on-Chip Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Organ-on-Chip Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Organ-on-Chip Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Emulate

8.1.1 Emulate Corporation Information

8.1.2 Emulate Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Emulate Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Emulate Product Description

8.1.5 Emulate Recent Development

8.2 TissUse

8.2.1 TissUse Corporation Information

8.2.2 TissUse Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 TissUse Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 TissUse Product Description

8.2.5 TissUse Recent Development

8.3 Hesperos

8.3.1 Hesperos Corporation Information

8.3.2 Hesperos Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Hesperos Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Hesperos Product Description

8.3.5 Hesperos Recent Development

8.4 CN Bio Innovations

8.4.1 CN Bio Innovations Corporation Information

8.4.2 CN Bio Innovations Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 CN Bio Innovations Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 CN Bio Innovations Product Description

8.4.5 CN Bio Innovations Recent Development

8.5 Tara Biosystems

8.5.1 Tara Biosystems Corporation Information

8.5.2 Tara Biosystems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Tara Biosystems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Tara Biosystems Product Description

8.5.5 Tara Biosystems Recent Development

8.6 Draper Laboratory

8.6.1 Draper Laboratory Corporation Information

8.6.2 Draper Laboratory Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Draper Laboratory Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Draper Laboratory Product Description

8.6.5 Draper Laboratory Recent Development

8.7 Mimetas

8.7.1 Mimetas Corporation Information

8.7.2 Mimetas Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Mimetas Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Mimetas Product Description

8.7.5 Mimetas Recent Development

8.8 Nortis

8.8.1 Nortis Corporation Information

8.8.2 Nortis Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Nortis Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Nortis Product Description

8.8.5 Nortis Recent Development

8.9 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

8.9.1 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Product Description

8.9.5 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Recent Development

8.10 Kirkstall

8.10.1 Kirkstall Corporation Information

8.10.2 Kirkstall Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Kirkstall Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Kirkstall Product Description

8.10.5 Kirkstall Recent Development

8.11 Cherry Biotech SAS

8.11.1 Cherry Biotech SAS Corporation Information

8.11.2 Cherry Biotech SAS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Cherry Biotech SAS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Cherry Biotech SAS Product Description

8.11.5 Cherry Biotech SAS Recent Development

8.12 Else Kooi Laboratory

8.12.1 Else Kooi Laboratory Corporation Information

8.12.2 Else Kooi Laboratory Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Else Kooi Laboratory Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Else Kooi Laboratory Product Description

8.12.5 Else Kooi Laboratory Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Organ-on-Chip Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Organ-on-Chip Sales Channels

11.2.2 Organ-on-Chip Distributors

11.3 Organ-on-Chip Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Organ-on-Chip Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

