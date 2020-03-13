Organ-On-A-Chip Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities

The global market for organ-on-a-chip should grow from $11.3 billion in 2018 to $60.6 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.9% from 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the organ-on-a-chip market and potential application sectors in various industries. The organ-on-a-chip market is broken down by product into instruments and consumables. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product, application, cell type and end user, with estimated valued derived from the revenues of manufacturers. Revenue generated from the installation and maintenance of instruments has been excluded from the report.

This report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional organ-on-a-chip market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global organ-on-a-chip market.

Report Includes:

– 56 data tables and 49 additional tables

– An overview of global market for organ-on-a-chip within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Description of potential applications in pharmaceutical and life science research sectors, including preclinical drugs testing, drug screening, personalized medicine, phenotypic screening, lead optimization and disease modelling

– Information on multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip and discussion of their ability to imitate human micro environment in vitro

– Discussion on how organ on a chip is emerging as a priority testing alternative which is replacing animals in life science research, toxicology testing and drug development studies

– Knowledge about implementation of 3rs (replacement, refinement and reduction of animals-based research) in the industry

– Insights into government programs and policies in support of organ on chip and coverage of revised laws involving animal testing

– Company profiles of the top players in the industry, including Emulate, Hurel Corp., Insphero, Organovo and Synvivo

Summary

An organ-on-a-chip is a type of artificial organ that possesses the capability to simulate activities, mechanics and physiological response similar to that of an organ system. These are multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chips that are primarily being used in life science and drug development research because of their ability to imitate human microenvironments in vitro. The unique characteristics of organ-on-a-chip are worked out by integrating biology and advanced engineering. Cell biology, microfluidics and microfabrication are core fields paving their way towards development of organ-on-a-chip.

Organ-on-a-chip is seen as a priority testing alternative replacing animals in life science research, toxicology testing and drug development studies around the globe. The European Union parliament is looking forward to revising laws involving animal testing. Through groups such as the European Partnership for Alternative Approaches to Animal Testing (EPAA) and International Council of Animal Protection in OECD Programmes (ICAPO), the parliament is seeking to implement policies circumventing 3R (refinement, reduction, and replacement) practices in biomedical research, according to the National Centre for the Replacement Refinement & Reduction of Animals in Research. The Federation of

American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), the largest coalition of biomedical research in the U.S. has made organ-on-a-chip a priority investment for research and development for next five years. Through organ-on-a-chip, FASEB is looking forward to improved productivity in research.

The global organ-on-a-chip market is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period of 2018 through 2023. The market value is expected to rise from REDACTED in 2018 to REDACTED by 2023. The heart market in is projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED. The global heart-on-a-chip market is expected to rise from REDACTED in 2018 to over REDACTED by 2023.

