(2020-2025) Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market: Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors

(2020-2025) Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market: Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth FactorsApril 14, 2020
The global oral biologics and biosimilars market was worth $1.15 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.31% and reach $3.74 billion by 2023.
The oral biologics and biosimilar market consist of sales of oral biologics and biosimilar products and related services used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, cancer. Biologics are drugs made from living cells using highly complex technology while biosimilars are created to function similarly to biologics but are not identical to biologics. Biosimilars offer active properties as any licensed biologic drug. The oral biologics and biosimilar market comprise of biologics and biosimilar drugs taken orally for the targeted treatment of Alzheimer`s, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS and other serious conditions.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer is expected to be a major driver of the oral biologics and biosimilar market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases and biologics are increasingly used to treat these chronic diseases. Biologics activate the immune system response against cancer cells thus helping the immune system to eliminate the cancer cells from the body. According to a United Nations article, by 2030 the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic disease is expected to reach about 60%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the demand for biologics and biosimilars, thus driving the biologics and biosimilar market.
Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market Segmentation
Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market By Therapy:
Lymphocyte Modulators
Interleukin Inhibitors
Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors
Total Knee Replacement
Trauma Fixations
Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market By Disease:
Asthma
Crohn`S Disease
Carcinoma
Arthritis
Diabetes
Multiple Myeloma
Enterocolitis
Multiple Sclerosis
Sarcoma
Psoriasis and Others
Some of the major key players involved in the Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market are
Novartis
Rani Therapeutics
Eli Lilly and Co.
AstraZeneca plc
Novo Nordisk A/S
Biocon Limited
Oramed Pharmaceuticals
BiosanaPharma
Entera Bio Ltd.
Allergan plc.
