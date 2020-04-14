(2020-2025) Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market: Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors

The global oral biologics and biosimilars market was worth $1.15 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.31% and reach $3.74 billion by 2023.

The oral biologics and biosimilar market consist of sales of oral biologics and biosimilar products and related services used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, cancer. Biologics are drugs made from living cells using highly complex technology while biosimilars are created to function similarly to biologics but are not identical to biologics. Biosimilars offer active properties as any licensed biologic drug. The oral biologics and biosimilar market comprise of biologics and biosimilar drugs taken orally for the targeted treatment of Alzheimer`s, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS and other serious conditions.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer is expected to be a major driver of the oral biologics and biosimilar market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases and biologics are increasingly used to treat these chronic diseases. Biologics activate the immune system response against cancer cells thus helping the immune system to eliminate the cancer cells from the body. According to a United Nations article, by 2030 the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic disease is expected to reach about 60%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the demand for biologics and biosimilars, thus driving the biologics and biosimilar market.

Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market Segmentation

Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market By Therapy:

Lymphocyte Modulators

Interleukin Inhibitors

Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors

Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market By Disease:

Asthma

Crohn`S Disease

Carcinoma

Arthritis

Diabetes

Multiple Myeloma

Enterocolitis

Multiple Sclerosis

Sarcoma

Psoriasis and Others

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market Characteristics Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size And Growth Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market Segmentation Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market China Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market

……

Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market Trends And Strategies Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Oral Biologics and Biosimilars Market are

Novartis

Rani Therapeutics

Eli Lilly and Co.

AstraZeneca plc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Biocon Limited

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

BiosanaPharma

Entera Bio Ltd.

Allergan plc.

