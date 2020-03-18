Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of +11.0% With Major key Players

The report is the perfect asset that worldwide and local Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market players and financial specialists need to peep into the eventual fate of their business and plan out successful development procedures. It is an assemblage of clever and precise research and examination contemplates that help players in the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market business to comprehend the development examples of driving portions and locales, nature of rivalry, and other huge viewpoints. Purchasers of the report are given dependable figures for complete income, utilization, deals, CAGR, creation, and other significant elements.

OPGW is a dual functioning cable performing the duties of a ground wire and also providing a patch for the transmission of voice, video or data signals. The fibers are protected from environmental conditions (lightning, short circuit, loading) to ensure reliability and longevity. The cable is designed to be installed on transmission and distribution lines to carry voice, data and video communications, especially in lighting waveform monitoring system, an observation system for overhead test line, maintenance data information system, power line protection system, power line operation system, and unmanned substation monitoring.

Scope of the Report:

This industry is relative concentration. Key players in Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market include Fujikura, ZTT, NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, Furukawa, and LS Cable, etc.

In 2015, major production accounts 51.87 % from China in the global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market and will increase stably. Europe is occupied 20.94 % market in Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) industry. Other major production is expected from emerging markets of Korea, contributed 9.03 percent.

It is relatively mature about OPGW in Europe, United States and Japan etc. With several years of development, OPGW already tended to be mature in China, as well as implementation of the domestic policy, large-scale commercial application of OPGW will soon become a reality in the future in China.

With 4G network deployment, emerging economies, such as Brazil, India and Argentine etc. will become the new power for development of the world economy in the future. With the rapid development of emerging economies, besides promoting economic growth of other countries in Asia, Latin American and African, the region above will quickly become important market of OPGW.

The worldwide market for Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*ZTT

*Fujikura

*NKT Cables

*Tongguang Cable

*Shenzhen SDG

*Furukawa

*LS Cable & System

*Jiangsu Hongtu

*Taihan

*Sichuan Huiyuan

*Elsewedy Cables

*Tratos

*J-Power Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Layer Stranding Structure OPGW, Central Tube Structure OPGW

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Below 66KV, 66KV~110KV, 110KV~220KV, 220KV~330KV, 330~500KV, More than 500KV

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

