Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period until 2025

Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market was valued at USD 591 Million in the year 2018. Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to reach USD 922 Million by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2018 and the Asia-Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed markets like China with highest population base holds the notable Market share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.

Segmentation done on the basis of Detector Type includes Hybrid, Solid State Detector and Photomultiplier Tube of which the Solid State Detector segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of Market Vertical include Automotive, Scrap and Recycling, Healthcare and Life Science, Metals and Heavy Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Power Generation and Food & Beverages Chemicals of which Food & Beverages Chemicals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major market players in Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market are Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AMETEK Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Skyray Instrument Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Spectro Scientific Inc., and Other 8 more companies detailed information provided in the report. Technological up-gradation cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition & merger were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

SWOT analysis of Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market

Strength:

Strict safety regulations by government

Weakness:

High initial cost

Opportunities:

Rising demand for multi-element analysis

Threats:

Lack of skilled labor

Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market Segmentation:

Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market Overview, By Detector Type

*Hybrid

*Solid State Detector

*Photomultiplier Tube

Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market Overview, By Offering

*Services

*Equipment

Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market Overview, By Source Type

*Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy

*Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectroscopy

Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market Overview, By Form Factor

*Portable

*Benchtop

Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market Overview, By Market Vertical

*Automotive

*Scrap and Recycling

*Healthcare and Life Science

*Metals and Heavy Machinery

*Aerospace & Defense

*Power Generation

*Food & Beverages Chemicals

*Others

Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

