Operating Room Equipment Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Operating Room Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The operating room equipment market consists of sales of operating room equipment and related services. Operating room equipment is used during surgery and includes surgical beds, operating tables, operating table accessories, operating room lights, operating room integration systems and equipment management systems.

The high cost associated with the operating room equipment will restrain the operating room equipment industry growth. Hospital costs are important to understanding value-based care, and are even more critical when analyzing cost-saving interventions during surgery. The costs associated with the operating room equipment depends on the country, the surgical procedure and the equipment used for the surgical procedure. In a 2011 study, it was observed that on an average, hospital stays in the US that involve an OR procedure have been reported to be 2.5 times more costly than stays that do not involve an OR procedure.

Operating Room Equipment Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Anesthesia Devices

2. Endoscopes

3. Operating room Lights

4. Operating Tables

5. Electrosurgical Devices

6. Surgical Imaging Devices

7. Patient Monitors

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Outpatient Facilities

3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

The Operating Room Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for operating room equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Operating Room Equipment Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Operating Room Equipment Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Operating Room Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Operating Room Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Operating Room Equipment Market

Chapter 27. Operating Room Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Operating Room Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Operating Room Equipment market are

Steris Plc

Stryker Corporation

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Mizuho OSI Inc.

