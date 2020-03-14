Operating Equipment Room Market will touch a new level in upcoming year

Global operating equipment room market was valued US$ 15.6 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 28.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.68 % during a forecast period.

Operating rooms (OR) are specialized workplaces that require highly efficient equipment of the highest quality, which surgeons and other OR personnel use to perform lifesaving procedures. Some equipment is required for use in the operating room are surgical lights, operating tables, surgical booms, surgical displays, blanket warmers, scrub sinks, and nurse documentation stations. All these equipment are used for better care of the patient and enhanced operational efficiency.

The major driving factor of the global operating equipment room market is an increasing number of ambulatory surgical centres, and growing demand for the hybrid online registration system. Rising geriatric population & growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increasing number of surgeries is boosting the market growth. Emerging economies are key opportunities for the operating room equipment market to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The high cost of operating room equipment and unfavourable healthcare regulation are limiting the growth of the market.

Get More Information: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/5702

Anaesthesia machines are expected to the largest market share during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about minimally invasive procedures and patientsâ€™ inclination towards endoscopic procedures.

Hospital segment holds the largest market share in global operating room equipment market during the forecast period owing to the rise in expenditure through hospitals are diagnostic imaging equipment such as CT and MRI scanners. Robotic devices are used to conduct fine surgical procedures in hospitals.

North America holds the dominant share in global operating room equipment market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America dominates the global operating room equipment market during the forecast period owing to the availability of affordable medical treatments for several disease conditions, in countries such as Mexico, Thailand, Malaysia, India, and Singapore. Asia-Pacific is estimated to experience rapid market growth owing to economic development, increase in accessibility & availability of healthcare facilities, and a rise in healthcare & research expenditure.

Key player operating in global operating equipment room market are Dr. Mach, Toshiba, MAQUET Holding, Karl Storz, Philips, NDS Surgical Imaging, STERIS, Herbert Waldmann, Surgiris, Trumpf Medizin Systeme, Skytron, ALVO Medical, NUVO Surgical, Stryker, Herbert Waldmann, Olympus Medical Systems, Simeon Medical, Amico, Welch Allyn, and Mizhuo.

Request for Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/5702

The Scope of Global Operating Equipment Room Market:

Global Operating Equipment Room Market, by Type:

Surgical Instruments

Disposable Materials

Anesthesia Machines

Operating Tables

Other Type

Global Operating Equipment Room Market, by Application:

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global Operating Equipment Room Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating in Global Operating Equipment Room Market:

Dr. Mach

Toshiba

MAQUET Holding

Karl Storz

Philips

NDS Surgical Imaging

STERIS

Herbert Waldmann

Surgiris

Trumpf Medizin Systeme

Skytron

ALVO Medical

NUVO Surgical

Stryker

Herbert Waldmann

Olympus Medical Systems

Simeon Medical

Amico

Welch Allyn

Mizhuo

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/5702/Single