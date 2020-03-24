Online Payment Gateway Market: Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2028

The global Online Payment Gateway market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Online Payment Gateway market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Government organizations across the globe are promoting digital transactions that are leading to the development of card acceptance infrastructure such as payment gateways, and, in turn, growing debit and credit card usage for shopping. Branches and ATM growth rates declined from 2012-2014 in countries such as India, Taiwan, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, and Hong Kong due to increasing usage of cards and net banking. However, security related concerns may obstruct the climb of the market in several regions. In online payment consumers and enterprises need to share their card and banking details to online payment gateway companies to process their transactions. While sharing these credentials, there are some security related issues being witnessed – for instance, the mass cyber theft that occurred in the central bank of Bangladesh. This may restrict the usage of online payment gateways.

Asia Pacific except Japan to lead the global market with the highest usage

The mass acceptance of cheap communication technologies and faster Internet connections have provided a greater degree of convenience to customers, which has translated into a rise in the adoption of digital payments, especially in countries such as China. Banks and regulatory bodies have been influencing the migration of payments to the digital sphere, which can bring down the transaction costs for banks, and consequently reduce operating costs. Governments in APEJ understand that they can decrease the hidden finances and bring efficiency to commerce by promoting the usage of digital payments, which, in turn, would accelerate gross domestic product growth. Correspondent banking is also seen to remain a primary channel for carrying out cross-border banking services, and thus, remains a lucrative business for banks. As a result of the growing acceptance of mobile phones and cards as the preferred modes of payment, the online payment gateway market is expected to benefit in the APEJ region.

The availability of instant payments is triggering new customer needs and requirements, while sparkling newer business propositions for service providers. With the introduction of open APIs and other technologies, it is expected that the payment landscape will be disrupted with new players, and instant payment has the potential to emerge as an alternative to existing payment methods. Banks are striving to remain competitive, especially due to the entry of the FinTech and the regulatory push for modernization of the system. There is growing customer demand for instant payment based overlay services due to the convenience and ease of usage. Increasing adoption of instant payment systems in major economies, coupled with FinTech growth and initiatives, are expected to accelerate change and help the early adopter banks differentiate themselves.

However, the market in the region may face challenges from the growing use of open source payment gateways. There are some open source gateways present in the market, which would definitely affect the current market for online payment gateways. In the pace of competition and customer acquisition, some companies provide these gateways and then charge the customer after a certain period of usage, which acts as a restraint for the market in that particular duration.

