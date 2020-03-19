Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2026

Global Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market was valued US$ 1.0 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 9.66 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 32.78%.

Online on-demand laundry service market is segmented by type, application, and region. Based on the type, online on-demand laundry service market is divided into a laundry, dry clean, and duvet clean. Laundry is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to most of the clothes comes for washing and ironing. In terms of application, on-demand laundry service market is divided into commercial and residential. Residential is estimated to lead the market due to commercial such as hotels they have their own laundry services.

Rising the use of the internet, smartphones and online applications, cost effectiveness, time efficient and reduce the human efforts will boost the market of online on-demand laundry service and same time new innovation in products of washing clothes, high risk of earning low, and low business margin will hamper the market.

North America holds the highest share of a market in forecast period followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In North America, rising commercial facilities and rising penetration of internet will rise the market of online on-demand laundry service.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in online on-demand laundry service market are CLEANLY, delivery.com, DRYV, Edaixi, FlyCleaners, ihateironing, Laundrapp Ltd., PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., LaundryWala, Mulberrys Garment Care, ODTAP, Laundryheap Ltd., Tide Spin, Zipjet Ltd., WASHMEN, Wassup, and Dhobilite.

Scope of Global Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market:

Global Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market, by Type:

Laundry

Dry cleaning

Duvet clean

Global Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market, by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Global Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players in Global Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market:

CLEANLY

delivery.com

DRYV

Edaixi

FlyCleaners

Ihateironing

Laundrapp Ltd.

PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Rinse Inc.

LaundryWala

Mulberrys Garment Care

ODTAP

Laundryheap Ltd.

Tide Spin

Zipjet Ltd.

WASHMEN

Wassup

Dhobilite.

