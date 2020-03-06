Online Doctor Consultation Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2020 – 2025

Detailed Study on the Global Online Doctor Consultation Market

Online Doctor Consultation Market 2026

Top Key Players:

EVaidya Pvt. Ltd, LiveHealth Online, CallHealth, Medisurge Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Babylon Health, TelaDoc, Eclinic247, Practo, JustDoc, DocsApp, Lybrate, VSee, Healnt Technologies

Segmentation Covered In Global Online Doctor Consultation Market Report are:

By Types:

Health education

Medical information enquiries

Online disease counseling

Teleconsultation

Teletherapy and rehabilitation

Others

By Applications:

Cardiology

Dermatology

Neurology

Gynaecology

Trauma care

Ophthalmology

Orthopaedics

Psychiatry

Pathology

General surgery

General consultation

Others

Geographically Regions covered in this report:

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

South America

