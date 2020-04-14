Olive Oil Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Olive Oil market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Olive Oil market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Olive Oil market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Olive Oil market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Olive Oil market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Olive Oil market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Olive Oil Market Research Report: Lamasia, Sovena Group, Gallo, Grup Pons, Maeva Group, Ybarra, Jaencoop, Deoleo, Carbonell, Hojiblanca, Mueloliva, Borges, Olivoila, BETIS, Minerva

Global Olive Oil Market by Type: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Oil, Olive Pomace Oil

Global Olive Oil Market by Application: Cooking, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Other

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Olive Oil market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Olive Oil market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Olive Oil market.

Table Of Content

1 Olive Oil Market Overview

1.1 Olive Oil Product Overview

1.2 Olive Oil Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1.2.2 Olive Oil

1.2.3 Olive Pomace Oil

1.3 Global Olive Oil Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Olive Oil Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Olive Oil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Olive Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Olive Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Olive Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Olive Oil Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Olive Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Olive Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Olive Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Olive Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Olive Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Olive Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Olive Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Olive Oil Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Olive Oil Industry

1.5.1.1 Olive Oil Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Olive Oil Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Olive Oil Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Olive Oil Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Olive Oil Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Olive Oil Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Olive Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Olive Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Olive Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Olive Oil Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Olive Oil Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Olive Oil as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Olive Oil Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Olive Oil Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Olive Oil Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Olive Oil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Olive Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Olive Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Olive Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Olive Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Olive Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Olive Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Olive Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Olive Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Olive Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Olive Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Olive Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Olive Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Olive Oil by Application

4.1 Olive Oil Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cooking

4.1.2 Cosmetics

4.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Olive Oil Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Olive Oil Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Olive Oil Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Olive Oil Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Olive Oil by Application

4.5.2 Europe Olive Oil by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Olive Oil by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Olive Oil by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Olive Oil by Application

5 North America Olive Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Olive Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Olive Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Olive Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Olive Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Olive Oil Business

10.1 Lamasia

10.1.1 Lamasia Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lamasia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Lamasia Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Lamasia Olive Oil Products Offered

10.1.5 Lamasia Recent Development

10.2 Sovena Group

10.2.1 Sovena Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sovena Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Sovena Group Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Lamasia Olive Oil Products Offered

10.2.5 Sovena Group Recent Development

10.3 Gallo

10.3.1 Gallo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gallo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Gallo Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Gallo Olive Oil Products Offered

10.3.5 Gallo Recent Development

10.4 Grup Pons

10.4.1 Grup Pons Corporation Information

10.4.2 Grup Pons Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Grup Pons Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Grup Pons Olive Oil Products Offered

10.4.5 Grup Pons Recent Development

10.5 Maeva Group

10.5.1 Maeva Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Maeva Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Maeva Group Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Maeva Group Olive Oil Products Offered

10.5.5 Maeva Group Recent Development

10.6 Ybarra

10.6.1 Ybarra Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ybarra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Ybarra Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Ybarra Olive Oil Products Offered

10.6.5 Ybarra Recent Development

10.7 Jaencoop

10.7.1 Jaencoop Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jaencoop Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Jaencoop Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Jaencoop Olive Oil Products Offered

10.7.5 Jaencoop Recent Development

10.8 Deoleo

10.8.1 Deoleo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Deoleo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Deoleo Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Deoleo Olive Oil Products Offered

10.8.5 Deoleo Recent Development

10.9 Carbonell

10.9.1 Carbonell Corporation Information

10.9.2 Carbonell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Carbonell Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Carbonell Olive Oil Products Offered

10.9.5 Carbonell Recent Development

10.10 Hojiblanca

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Olive Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hojiblanca Olive Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hojiblanca Recent Development

10.11 Mueloliva

10.11.1 Mueloliva Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mueloliva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mueloliva Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mueloliva Olive Oil Products Offered

10.11.5 Mueloliva Recent Development

10.12 Borges

10.12.1 Borges Corporation Information

10.12.2 Borges Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Borges Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Borges Olive Oil Products Offered

10.12.5 Borges Recent Development

10.13 Olivoila

10.13.1 Olivoila Corporation Information

10.13.2 Olivoila Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Olivoila Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Olivoila Olive Oil Products Offered

10.13.5 Olivoila Recent Development

10.14 BETIS

10.14.1 BETIS Corporation Information

10.14.2 BETIS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 BETIS Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 BETIS Olive Oil Products Offered

10.14.5 BETIS Recent Development

10.15 Minerva

10.15.1 Minerva Corporation Information

10.15.2 Minerva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Minerva Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Minerva Olive Oil Products Offered

10.15.5 Minerva Recent Development

11 Olive Oil Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Olive Oil Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Olive Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

