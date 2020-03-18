Oleochemicals Market Research Report 2020-2025 Price Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Oleochemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025.

Oleochemicals are chemical compounds that are obtained from fats and natural oils, such as sunflower, soybean and corn. They offer emulsifying, high emollience and low toxicity properties. As a result, they are widely used in the manufacturing of soaps, laundry detergents, candles, waxes, papers, lubricants and greases, and paints and coatings. Other than this, they are also utilized in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe.

Escalating demand for bio-based chemicals in personal care, cosmetics, and food and beverage (F&B) industries represent one of the primary factors driving the global oleochemicals market growth. Furthermore, they are utilized in the production of bio-based polyamides, which are further employed in the automotive and textile industries. Moreover, as they are considered less expensive and harmful as compared to petrochemicals, their demand is rising around the world. Besides this, stringent environmental policies adopted by the government of several countries are anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type

1. Fatty Acids

2. Fatty Alcohols

3. Glycerine

4. Others

Breakup by Form

1. Liquid

2. Solid

Breakup by Application

1. Soaps and Detergents

2. Plastics

3. Paper

4. Lubricants

5. Rubber

6. Coatings and Resins

7. Personal Care Products

8. Others

Breakup by Feedstock

1. Palm

2. Soy

3. Rapeseed

4. Sunflower

5. Tallow

6. Palm Kernel

7. Coconut

8. Others

Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries, Evyap Oleo, Godrej & Boyce, Kao Corporation, KLK Oleo, Myriant, Oleon NV, Procter & Gamble Company, PTT Global Chemical Public Company, TerraVia Holding Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., etc.

