Olea Europaea Oil Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Olea Europaea Oil market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Olea Europaea Oil market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Olea Europaea Oil market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Olea Europaea Oil market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Olea Europaea Oil market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1624596/global-olea-europaea-oil-market

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Olea Europaea Oil market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Olea Europaea Oil market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Olea Europaea Oil market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Olea Europaea Oil market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Olea Europaea Oil market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Olea Europaea Oil market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Olea Europaea Oil Market Research Report: Elementis Specialties, Cosphatech LLC, Croda, Res Pharma, Ashland, Res Pharma, Indena, AAK AB, Greentech, Lamasia, Sovena Group, Gallo, Grup Pons, Pompeian, Inc, Bertolli, Lucini, Deoleo, Halutza, Mueloliva, Iberia, La Tourangelle, Botticelli Foods, Filippo Berio

Global Olea Europaea Oil Market Segmentation by Product: High Purity, Low Purity

Global Olea Europaea Oil Market Segmentation by Application: Food Service, Comestic, Other

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Olea Europaea Oil market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Olea Europaea Oil market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Olea Europaea Oil market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Olea Europaea Oil markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Olea Europaea Oil markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Olea Europaea Oil market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Olea Europaea Oil market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Olea Europaea Oil market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Olea Europaea Oil market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Olea Europaea Oil market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Olea Europaea Oil market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Olea Europaea Oil market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1624596/global-olea-europaea-oil-market

Table of Contents

1 Olea Europaea Oil Market Overview

1.1 Olea Europaea Oil Product Overview

1.2 Olea Europaea Oil Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1.2.2 Olive Oil

1.2.3 Olive Pomace Oil

1.3 Global Olea Europaea Oil Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Olea Europaea Oil Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Olea Europaea Oil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Olea Europaea Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Olea Europaea Oil Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Olea Europaea Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Olea Europaea Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Olea Europaea Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Olea Europaea Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Olea Europaea Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Olea Europaea Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Olea Europaea Oil Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Olea Europaea Oil Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Olea Europaea Oil Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Olea Europaea Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Olea Europaea Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Olea Europaea Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Olea Europaea Oil Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Olea Europaea Oil Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Olea Europaea Oil as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Olea Europaea Oil Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Olea Europaea Oil Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Olea Europaea Oil Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Olea Europaea Oil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Olea Europaea Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Olea Europaea Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Olea Europaea Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Olea Europaea Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Olea Europaea Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Olea Europaea Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Olea Europaea Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Olea Europaea Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Olea Europaea Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Olea Europaea Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Olea Europaea Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Olea Europaea Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Olea Europaea Oil by Application

4.1 Olea Europaea Oil Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food Service

4.1.2 Comestic

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Olea Europaea Oil Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Olea Europaea Oil Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Olea Europaea Oil Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Olea Europaea Oil Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Olea Europaea Oil by Application

4.5.2 Europe Olea Europaea Oil by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Olea Europaea Oil by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Olea Europaea Oil by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Olea Europaea Oil by Application

5 North America Olea Europaea Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Olea Europaea Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Olea Europaea Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Olea Europaea Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Olea Europaea Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Olea Europaea Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Olea Europaea Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Olea Europaea Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Olea Europaea Oil Business

10.1 Elementis Specialties

10.1.1 Elementis Specialties Corporation Information

10.1.2 Elementis Specialties Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Elementis Specialties Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Elementis Specialties Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.1.5 Elementis Specialties Recent Development

10.2 Cosphatech LLC

10.2.1 Cosphatech LLC Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cosphatech LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cosphatech LLC Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Cosphatech LLC Recent Development

10.3 Croda

10.3.1 Croda Corporation Information

10.3.2 Croda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Croda Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Croda Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.3.5 Croda Recent Development

10.4 Res Pharma

10.4.1 Res Pharma Corporation Information

10.4.2 Res Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Res Pharma Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Res Pharma Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.4.5 Res Pharma Recent Development

10.5 Ashland

10.5.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Ashland Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Ashland Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.5.5 Ashland Recent Development

10.6 Res Pharma

10.6.1 Res Pharma Corporation Information

10.6.2 Res Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Res Pharma Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Res Pharma Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.6.5 Res Pharma Recent Development

10.7 Indena

10.7.1 Indena Corporation Information

10.7.2 Indena Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Indena Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Indena Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.7.5 Indena Recent Development

10.8 AAK AB

10.8.1 AAK AB Corporation Information

10.8.2 AAK AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 AAK AB Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 AAK AB Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.8.5 AAK AB Recent Development

10.9 Greentech

10.9.1 Greentech Corporation Information

10.9.2 Greentech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Greentech Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Greentech Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.9.5 Greentech Recent Development

10.10 Lamasia

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Olea Europaea Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lamasia Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lamasia Recent Development

10.11 Sovena Group

10.11.1 Sovena Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sovena Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sovena Group Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sovena Group Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.11.5 Sovena Group Recent Development

10.12 Gallo

10.12.1 Gallo Corporation Information

10.12.2 Gallo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Gallo Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Gallo Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.12.5 Gallo Recent Development

10.13 Grup Pons

10.13.1 Grup Pons Corporation Information

10.13.2 Grup Pons Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Grup Pons Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Grup Pons Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.13.5 Grup Pons Recent Development

10.14 Pompeian, Inc

10.14.1 Pompeian, Inc Corporation Information

10.14.2 Pompeian, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Pompeian, Inc Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Pompeian, Inc Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.14.5 Pompeian, Inc Recent Development

10.15 Bertolli

10.15.1 Bertolli Corporation Information

10.15.2 Bertolli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Bertolli Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Bertolli Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.15.5 Bertolli Recent Development

10.16 Lucini

10.16.1 Lucini Corporation Information

10.16.2 Lucini Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Lucini Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Lucini Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.16.5 Lucini Recent Development

10.17 Deoleo

10.17.1 Deoleo Corporation Information

10.17.2 Deoleo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Deoleo Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Deoleo Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.17.5 Deoleo Recent Development

10.18 Halutza

10.18.1 Halutza Corporation Information

10.18.2 Halutza Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Halutza Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Halutza Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.18.5 Halutza Recent Development

10.19 Mueloliva

10.19.1 Mueloliva Corporation Information

10.19.2 Mueloliva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Mueloliva Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Mueloliva Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.19.5 Mueloliva Recent Development

10.20 Iberia

10.20.1 Iberia Corporation Information

10.20.2 Iberia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Iberia Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Iberia Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.20.5 Iberia Recent Development

10.21 La Tourangelle

10.21.1 La Tourangelle Corporation Information

10.21.2 La Tourangelle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 La Tourangelle Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 La Tourangelle Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.21.5 La Tourangelle Recent Development

10.22 Botticelli Foods

10.22.1 Botticelli Foods Corporation Information

10.22.2 Botticelli Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Botticelli Foods Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Botticelli Foods Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.22.5 Botticelli Foods Recent Development

10.23 Filippo Berio

10.23.1 Filippo Berio Corporation Information

10.23.2 Filippo Berio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Filippo Berio Olea Europaea Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Filippo Berio Olea Europaea Oil Products Offered

10.23.5 Filippo Berio Recent Development

11 Olea Europaea Oil Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Olea Europaea Oil Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Olea Europaea Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us: QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

“”

”