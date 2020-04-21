Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications | Cummins, Caterpillar, Kubota

“

Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Off Highway Vehicle Engine market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Off Highway Vehicle Engine market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Off Highway Vehicle Engine market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Off Highway Vehicle Engine industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Cummins, Caterpillar, Kubota, MAN, Volvo Penta, FPT, Yanmar, Deutz, Yuchai, Deere, Weichai Power, Yunnei Power, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, Lombardini, Quanchai ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

An off-road vehicle is considered to be any type of vehicle which is capable of driving on and off paved or gravel surface. It is generally characterized by having large tires with deep, open treads, a flexible suspension, or even caterpillar tracks. Other vehicles that do not travel public streets or highways are generally termed off-highway vehicles, including tractors, forklifts, cranes, backhoes, bulldozers, and golf carts. Off Highway Vehicle Engine is the engine specifically designed for off road vehicle.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for off-highway vehicle engine in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced off-highway vehicle engine. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of construction fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on agricultural machinery, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of off-highway vehicle engine will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Globally, the off-highway vehicle engine industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of off-highway vehicle engine is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Cummins, Caterpillar, MAN, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their off-highway vehicle engine and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied about 27% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in The global off-highway vehicle engine industry because of their market share and technology status of off-highway vehicle engine.

The consumption volume of off-highway vehicle engine is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in The global economy in the following years, the growth rate of off-highway vehicle engine industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of off-highway vehicle engine is still promising.

The global Off Highway Vehicle Engine market was 11900 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 14100 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Off Highway Vehicle Engine market:

Cummins, Caterpillar, Kubota, MAN, Volvo Penta, FPT, Yanmar, Deutz, Yuchai, Deere, Weichai Power, Yunnei Power, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, Lombardini, Quanchai

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Off Highway Vehicle Engine market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Off Highway Vehicle Engine, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Off Highway Vehicle Engine market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Off Highway Vehicle Engine market?

✒ How are the Off Highway Vehicle Engine market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Under 50 Hp

50-100 Hp

Above 100 Hp

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Construction Machinery

Agricultural Machinery

Others

Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Off Highway Vehicle Engine industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Off Highway Vehicle Engine industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Off Highway Vehicle Engine industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Off Highway Vehicle Engine industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Off Highway Vehicle Engine industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Off Highway Vehicle Engine industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Off Highway Vehicle Engine industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Off Highway Vehicle Engine industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Off Highway Vehicle Engine markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Off Highway Vehicle Engine market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Off Highway Vehicle Engine market.

Table of Contents

1 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Overview

1.1 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Product Overview

1.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Under 50 Hp

1.2.2 50-100 Hp

1.2.3 Above 100 Hp

1.3 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Off Highway Vehicle Engine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Cummins

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Cummins Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Caterpillar

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Caterpillar Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Kubota

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Kubota Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 MAN

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 MAN Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Volvo Penta

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Volvo Penta Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 FPT

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 FPT Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Yanmar

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Yanmar Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Deutz

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Deutz Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Yuchai

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Yuchai Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Deere

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Deere Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Weichai Power

3.12 Yunnei Power

3.13 Mitsubishi

3.14 Isuzu

3.15 Lombardini

3.16 Quanchai

4 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Status and Outlook by Regions

