The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nurse Call Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Nurse Call Systems Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Nurse Call Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Nurse Call Systems Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Nurse Call Systems Market

The global nurse call systems market size was valued to be around USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 11.0% during the forecast period. The factors that contribute to market growth are the need for diversified and integrated platforms with increasing preference for mobility devices, and changing reimbursement scenario.

Increasing healthcare costs and rising pressure from the dynamic healthcare requirements, Medicare decided to reimburse systems based on their quality and outcomes and not quantity. Medicare estimates that the current reimbursement practice is costing an extra USD 2.1 billion and expects to curtail this by using technology-focused healthcare. With this change in reimbursement policies, hospitals and other healthcare facilities are trying to streamline their workflow processes by adopting technology-oriented nurse call systems.

Growing adoption of real-time location system (RTLS) integrated with wireless technologies in various healthcare facilities is driving the market. RTLS allows the healthcare facilities to track the movement of the attendants and equipment to increase productivity. For instance, in 2016, Piedmont Healthcare installed RTLS in six different hospitals to track the location of its assets.

Moreover, with the rise in home healthcare and nursing home facilities, major industry players are focusing on the need for better patient response time along with eliminating nurse fatigue. Vendors are differentiating their products by integrating their devices with different diagnostic solutions and technologies. For instance, in June 2019, Vocera Communications, Inc. introduced a new analytics solution that provides information about the number of calls, texts, alarms, and alerts that clinicians receive. Industry players offer customized services as per hospital needs, through such integration.

Technology Insights of Nurse Call Systems Market

In 2019, the wired communication equipment segment dominated the nurse call system market. Industry players are offering integrated solutions, wherein the data saved in the monitor screen is a summation of the readings from different systems. Hospitals are expanding their facilities to offer real-time information by incorporating technology-updated systems. In March 2016, Waupun Memorial Hospital announced a USD 23 million expansion plan of its facility, which was expected to start by 2017. The beds that are wired to diagnostics systems send all information to the nurse call systems and allow two-way communication.

Wireless technology is the fastest-growing segment owing to the higher level of integration, reduced cost for installation as compared to wired technology, and better patient mobility. For senior and assisted living facilities patient mobility is crucial, where wireless nurse call buttons or pendants are of great help. In January 2019, Rauland launched a next-generation platform for its Responder intelligent nurse call solution to optimize clinical workflow for better patient outcomes.

Type Insights of Nurse Call Systems Market

Nurse call integrated communication systems dominated the nurse call systems market owing to the growing adoption of advanced technologies, increase patient satisfaction, and enhance the efficiency of nurses and various platforms such as long-term care facilities. With rapid technological advancements, governments are focusing on funding hospitals to help incorporate the latest nurse call systems.

For instance, the Kiwanis Care Centre received USD 750 thousand from the British Columbia government to upgrade its old nurse call equipment. Therefore, the demand from nurses for easy-to-use intuitive equipment, which has specialized options to handle patient requests and emergencies is expected to increase the demand for nurse call systems.

Application Insights of Nurse Call Systems Market

Nurse call system plays a vital role as they help maintain the safety of patients without disturbing their privacy. The wanderer control segment held the largest share of the application segment due to increasing funding projects to adopt the most efficient healthcare model for better care.

In Feb 2017, Rauland Borg Corporation, in collaboration with Versus Technology, Inc., created a bi-directional integration of nurse call and real-time locating system (RTLS), enabling real-time assessment of patient information and related events to enhance room-based workflow. It improves communication with alerts of room-based events. It helps in bed management and reduces turnaround time by increasing the visibility of patient locations. Versus Visibility Staff Assist application notifies healthcare providers of the need for assistance.

End-use Insights

Hospitals held the largest share in 2019 owing to the increasing number of patient flow, incorporation of sophisticated nurse call systems, and increasing incidences of emergency cases. Moreover, hospitals using EHR in a meaningful way, receive incentives from Medicare and Medicaid according to the provision in the 2009 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act. In August 2018, Austco Marketing and Service (Canada) Ltd., received USD 1.9 million to supply Tacera Pulse Nurse Call System to a new hospital in Canada.

Long term facility is the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing number of senior care facilities. The nurse call pendant such as Tek-CARE has a passive infrared (PIR) motion detector, which helps staff keep a check on the patients. Moreover, with technology advancements, patient monitoring, and medical reporting are integrated with the nurse call systems to improve quality and productivity. The online software keeps track of the caregiver response time, several emergency calls, and patients requests, thus improving patient care.

Regional Insights of Nurse Call Systems Market

North America held the largest share in 2019, owing to several regulatory reforms, changes in reimbursement coverage, and funds received to update hospitals with technology-driven nurse call systems. The U.S. healthcare providers are facing a shortage of registered nurses. It is estimated that around 55% of the nurses would retire between 2011 and 2020. For better patient care, hospitals are increasing their healthcare spending to update existing technology and infrastructure. In March 2016, Monmouth Medical Center was funded with USD 10 million to modernize the overall infrastructure and its nurse call systems to offer a better patient experience.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming years owing to a large number of geriatric population and increasing patient flow in the outpatient clinics and nursing homes. In March 2016, the Singapore Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the expansion of long-term and acute care nursing homes. The government built the nursing home and then appointed operators to run it under the Build-Own-Lease (BOL) scheme. The increasing need to provide apt patient care and faster response time is expected to drive the demand for nurse call systems.

Market Share Insights of Nurse Call Systems Market

Key market participants are Tyco SimplexGrinnell; Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.; Rauland-Borg Corporation; Honeywell International, Inc.; Ascom Holding; TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg., Inc.; Azure Healthcare; Stanley Healthcare; Critical Alert Systems LLC; and West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

Various approval, partnership, and collaboration are expected to propel market growth. For instance, in December 2018, Ascom Holdings AG received approval from the U.S. FDA for Digistat Smart Central software solution increasing the scope of Ascom Healthcare to expand its presence in the U.S. hospitals. In November 2018, Critical Alert Systems signed a partnership agreement with CareSight LLC for the transformation of its alarm and medical devices with advanced reporting and analytics services.

Industry players are in the process of introducing nurse call systems with better mobility and data integration. Hospitals offer funds to companies that provide internet-based (IP) nurse call system. In March 2016, Ascom received an order of USD 1.9 million from Finnish Hospital for its Ascom Myco smartphone. The order was in addition to the ongoing project of Ascom such as mission-critical communication and alert systems.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Nurse Call Systems Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global nurse call systems market report on the basis of technology, type, application, end use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Wired Communication Equipment

Wireless Communication Equipment

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Nurse Call Integrated Communication Systems

Nurse Call Buttons

Nurse Call Mobile Systems

Nurse Call Intercoms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

ASCs/Clinics

Long Term Care Facilities

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Nurse Call Systems Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580