Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Analysis 2020: Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., SurgicEye GmbH, Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare

The Business Research Company’s Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market consists of sales of nuclear imaging devices and related services. Nuclear imaging devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of radioactive substances in the patients. The key product types of the market include SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) systems (hybrid SPECT and standalone SPECT) and hybrid PET systems. These products are used in a wide range of medical applications including cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other medical applications.

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being driven by increasing incidences and prevalence of diseases such as cancer, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine and neurological disorders. Such diseases are diagnosed in relatively early stages by nuclear imaging equipment as compared to other equipment. For instance, according to the international agency for research on cancer (IARC), the cancer occurrences have increased to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million cancer deaths in 2018, many of which have been diagnosed by nuclear imaging devices and equipment.

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market By Product Type:

SPECT systems

PET systems

Planar Scintigraphy

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market By Application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other Applications (Orthopedics, Urology, Thyroid-related Disorders, and Gastroenterology)

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market By End User:

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users (Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Companies and CROs)

Some of the major key players involved in the Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market are

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

SurgicEye GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare.

In 2018, North America was the largest region in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market. The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

