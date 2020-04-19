Ask a superstitious person what the number 13 alludes to, and they will most probably tell you, it’s bad luck. Whether superstitious or not, the number happens to be Northrop Grumman’s next launch number aboard the Cygnus to the International Space Station on the 9th of February 2020. A word from the space exploration agency relates that previous annotation to this revered mysterious number will not be taken into account

Joining in on the Northrop Grumman’s somewhat superstitious launch is the deployment from the European Space Agency set to happen on the same day. The launch seeks to deploy the agency’s next generation of orbital satellite tasked to record the sun’s Polar Regions

The space agency will launch aboard the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Its deployment time is supposed to be at 11:30 p.m. From the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida

Record state that the Northrop Grumman Cygnus launch will be a resupply mission, this mission is named the SS Robert H Lawrence in reminiscence of spaces First African American astronauts. The Cygnus launch seeks to take advantage of NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. According to logs, the SS Robert H Lawrence miso ion will be a three human-crewed flight to the International Space Station carrying fruit, candy mad conditioned cheese for space-stationed astronauts

However, the trip will not only feature tasty delights but will also take a 3471kg gift to International Space Station containing several scientific instruments for research at the space-based station

Robert H Lawrence was an African American selected to fly by NASA as the first African American to fly to space. However, this venture did not manage to get a sequel when Robert met his demise in a road accident on the 8th December 2967. Robert succumbed to injuries and passed on at 32years of age

The flight on Sunday will also take place a little over a week after the NG-12 passenger-cargo ship, another Cygnus, departed the Space Station on January 31. This star ship is in orbit for some time, the second time that two Cygnus spacecraft has been in the realm at the same time by Northrop Grumman.

Tonight, as part of the “late boarding” procedures for critical biological studies and other equipment, Northrop Grumman engineers must attach final cargo to the Cygnus spacecraft. Early Sunday morning, the rocket will be dry.