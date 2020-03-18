North America Stevia Market Report 2019-2024 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Stevia Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market to reach a volume of 3,560 Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2024.

Stevia is a white powder that is extracted from the leaves of Stevia Rebaudiana. It has diuretic, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, owing to which it aids in lowering high blood pressure. Other than this, as it contains steviol glycosides and has a low glycemic index, it is widely preferred as a sugar substitute in various food products across the North American region.

Sedentary lifestyles and the presence of various fast-food chains in North America have led to the rising prevalence of diabetes, cancer and obesity. This, along with the increased health awareness among individuals, represents one of the key factors driving the stevia market growth in the region. Moreover, it is utilized in the pharmaceutical industry as a suppressing agent for removing unwanted flavors in medication. It is also employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for enhancing flavor and preventing fermentation and discoloration in preserved foods and reducing stickiness in beverages, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Extract Type

1. Powder

2. Liquid

3. Leaf

Breakup by End Use

1. Beverages

2. Food Products

3. Table-Top Sweeteners

4. Pharmaceuticals

5. Others

Breakup by Country

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Mexico

