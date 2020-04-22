North America Smart Home Market 2020 To Reflect Impressive Expansion by Honeywell, SAMSUNG, ABB, Nest, Siemens

The market study and analysis conducted in this North America Smart Home report also assists to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. This market research report has been prepared by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. This report explains a thorough study of current situation of the market along with several market dynamics. It explains various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. So, take your business to the peak level of growth with this all-inclusive this market research report.

Leading Players of North America Smart Home Market are Siemens, GE, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, SAMSUNG, ABB, Nest, Lutron Electronics, Johnson Controls, Emerson, LIFX Among, Ingersoll Rand, Legrand, Acuity Brands, Leviton, Vivint Smart Home, Sleep Number Corporation, Switchmate Inc., LIFX, Crestron Electronics and Others.

North America smart home market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Smart homes are the setup of appliances and devices in a home in such a manner that all the devices are connected together and can be monitored and accessed with single unit. Devices equipped in smart home are connected together that can be accessed through a central point, or a mobile device, such as smartphone, tablet or PC. It enables the remote monitoring, means it lets the homeowner monitor his home and the connected devices, such as heating or lighting appliances whether he is away from the home or in the home.

In April 2019, United Technologies Corporation introduced a wireless security system in its Interlogix segment, Simon XTi-5i, for heightened residential security and convenience. This new product features 80 wireless zones and 5-inch colored LCD touchscreen with other related compatible devices

In April 2018, United Technologies Corporation introduced an advanced video doorbell camera in its Interlogix segment, UltraSync, which features visibility and two-way conversations with visitors through any mobile device. The company showcased its latest product at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West) in U.S.

In September 2018, ABB launched its latest smart home solution, [email protected], at the CEDIA Expo, in San Diego, U.S. This new offering by the company features control of functions such as lighting, climate, entertainment, and door communication with control via any mobile device like smartphones or tablets.

In February 2019, radio frequency system has launched Industry’s Smallest and Lightest Small Cell Diplexers at the event of MWC19 Barcelona. It high performance, light weight and small size is an ideal solution for the mobile operators. This will enable the company to capitalize on the increasing need for the small cell by the network operator. As the 5G is evolving the increasing need for the flexible multiplexing solutions by the network operator will boost the demand for this product.

In August 2018, Samsung introduced its latest SmartThings Mesh Wi-Fi System, which offers AI-based network optimization along with built-in SmartThings Hub and sensors with sleek design and enhanced performance capabilities.

In April 2019, Johnson Controls launched its LUX KONOzw Smart Hub thermostat featuring Z-Wave technology. This new product introduced by the company enables users to seamlessly connect DSC security systems, including iotega, PowerSeries Neo, and PowerSeries Pro, when combined with SecureNet or any interactive service to the smart thermostat through the Z-Wave smart hub.

North America smart home market is segmented into three notable segments which are application, technology, and software & services.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into lighting control, security and access control, HVAC control, entertainment and other controls, home healthcare, smart kitchen, and home appliances

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into wireless and wired

On the basis of software & service, the market is segmented into behavioral and proactive

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: North America smart home Industry Overview

1.1 North America smart home Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 North America smart home Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: North America smart home Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 North America smart home Size by Demand

2.3 North America smart home Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: North America smart home by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 North America smart home Size by Type

3.3 North America smart home Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of North America smart home Market

4.1 North America smart home Sales

4.2 North America smart home Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

