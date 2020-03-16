North America Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Size, Growth and Comparison by Regions, Types and Applications

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3587886
Isolator is used in aseptic processing and sterility testing. Isolator servers as a barrier system between the operator and the ISO Class 5 critical zone for the operation such as fill and finishing of the injectable and sterile drugs. The isolators can be designed as close and open system depending on the requirement of the manufacturing process of the pharmaceutical drugs and maintains the contamination free environment. There is various applications of isolators including sterility testing, powder processing system, small-scale manipulation, large-scale aseptic production, barrier integrity and cleaning.
Market Segmentation:
The North America pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into eight notable segments which are type, product class type, system type, pressure difference, configuration, application, end user and distribution channel.
• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into aseptic isolators, containment isolators, bio isolators, sampling and weighing isolators, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing isolators and others.
• On the basis of product class type, the market is segmented into Class III and ISO Class 5.
• On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into closed system and open system.
• On the basis of pressure difference, the market is segmented into positive pressure and negative pressure.
• On the basis of configuration, the market is segmented into floor standing, modular, mobile, compact, table top and portable.
• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into sterility testing, medical device manufacturing, pharmaceutical industry, microbiology safety cabinets, animal laboratories, sampling/ weighing/ distribution and others.
• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and contract research organization.
• On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retailer.
Market Players
• Getinge AB
• Chiyoda Corporation
• Azbil Corporation
• Germfree
• MBRAUN
• Wabash National Corporation
• NuAire
• ITECO s.r.l.
• COMECER S.p.A.
• Hosokawa
• Hecht Technologie GmbH
• Steriline S.r.l.
• Envair Limited
• Vanrx Pharmasystems Inc.
• TEMA SINERGIE S.p.A
• SKAN AG
• Bioquell Inc.
• I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.
• JACOMEX
• Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A
North America pharmaceutical isolator market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
By Type (Aseptic Isolators, Containment Isolators, Bio Isolators, Sampling and Weighing Isolators, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Isolators, Others), Product Class Type (ISO Class 5, Class III), System Type (Open System, Closed System), Pressure Difference (Positive Pressure, Negative Pressure), Configuration (Floor Standing, Mobile, Compact, Modular, Table Top, Portable), Application (Sterility Testing, Pharmaceutical Industry, Microbiology Safety Cabinets, Sampling/ Weighing/ Distribution, Animal Laboratories, Medical Device Manufacturing, Others), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization, Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retailer), Country (U.S, Canada , Mexico)
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:
• In type, aseptic isolators segment is dominating the market with largest market share as due to government regulation there is need to maintain the aseptic condition. Because of this reason aseptic isolators are growing with the highest CAGR and also dominating the market.
• In product class type, ISO Class 5 segment is dominating the market with largest market share as class 5 is cheaper as compare to class 3 and maintains the standard aseptic processing which fulfils the GMP and cGMP regulations. Due to this reasons, ISO Class 5 are growing with the highest CAGR also dominating the market.
• In pressure difference, positive pressure segment is dominating the market with largest market share as aseptic isolators are designed to provide air tight environment with no contamination which can be best achieved with positive pressure air flow. Positive pressure air flow meets the standard requirement of aseptic processing of sterile drugs, hence preferred mostly by the drugs manufacturers. Due to this reasons, positive pressure segment are growing with the highest CAGR also dominating the market.
• In system type, open system segment is dominating the market due to allowing for the continuous or semi-continuous ingress and egress of materials during operations through one or more openings. Due to this reasons, open system segment are growing with the highest CAGR also dominating the market.
• In configuration, floor standing segment is dominating the market with largest market share due to the easy handling and is the traditional configured isolators, which are designed for the production processing of the sterile drugs. However, the mobile segment is growing with the highest CAGR as they are easier to carry and transfer from one room to another room and designed with the advanced feature in terms of battery backup as compare to the floor standing.
• In application, sterility testing segment is dominating the market with largest market share as the sterility tests are majorly performed for the medical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to obtain the parameters and properties of the sterile drugs and the ingredients and according to the ISO the sterility test is mandate before the marketing of the drugs. Whereas, the majority of the pharmaceutical industries preferring isolators in terms of the contamination free environment and leading the growth of the isolators.
• In end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is dominating the market with largest market share as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies need to maintain the aseptic condition so there will be need for the isolator.
• In distribution channel, direct tender segment is dominating the market as most of consumer prefer online retailing channel.
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 OVERVIEW OF NORTH AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATOR MARKET
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING
1.5 LIMITATIONS
1.6 MARKETS COVERED
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
2.1 MARKETS COVERED
2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING
2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS
2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID
2.8 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS
2.9 MULTIVARIATE MODELING
2.10 PRODUCTS LIFELINE CURVE
2.11 SECONDARY SOURCES
2.12 ASSUMPTIONS
3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR THE PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATORS ACROSS BOOMING PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR/INDUSTRY
3.1.2 LOW OPERATIONAL COST OF PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATORS
3.1.3 INCREASING REGULATIONS AND COST OF NONCOMPLIANCE
3.1.4 HIGH MAINTENANCE OF ASEPTIC CONDITION IN THE PRODUCTION OF PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS
3.2 RESTRAINT
3.2.1 STRINGENT GOVERNMENTAL REGULATIONS
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.3.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATORS
3.3.2 BUSINESS EXPANSION FOR THE PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATORS
3.4 CHALLENGE
3.4.1 AVAILABILITY OF RESTRICTED ACCESS BARRIER SYSTEMS (RABS) FOR ASEPTIC PROCESSING
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
7 NORTH AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATOR MARKET, BY TYPE
7.1 OVERVIEW
7.2 ASEPTIC ISOLATORS
7.3 CONTAINMENT ISOLATORS
7.4 BIO ISOLATORS
7.5 SAMPLING AND WEIGHING ISOLATORS
7.6 ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT (API) MANUFACTURING ISOLATORS
7.7 OTHERS
8 NORTH AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATOR MARKET, BY PRODUCT CLASS TYPE
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 CLASS III
8.3 ISO CLASS 5
9 NORTH AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATOR MARKET, BY SYSTEM TYPE
9.1 OVERVIEW
9.2 CLOSED SYSTEM
9.3 OPEN SYSTEM
10 NORTH AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATOR MARKET, BY PRESSURE DIFFERENCE
10.1 OVERVIEW
10.2 POSITIVE PRESSURE
10.3 NEGATIVE PRESSURE
11 NORTH AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATOR MARKET, BY CONFIGURATION
11.1 OVERVIEW
11.2 FLOOR STANDING
11.3 MOBILE
11.4 COMPACT
11.5 MODULAR
11.6 TABLE TOP
11.7 PORTABLE
12 NORTH AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATOR MARKET, BY APPLICATION
12.1 OVERVIEW
12.2 STERILITY TESTING
12.3 PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY
12.4 MICROBIOLOGY SAFETY CABINETS
12.5 SAMPLING/ WEIGHING/ DISTRIBUTION
12.6 ANIMAL LABORATORIES
12.7 MEDICAL DEVICE MANUFACTURING
12.8 OTHERS
13 NORTH AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATOR MARKET, BY END USER
13.1 OVERVIEW
13.2 HOSPITALS
13.3 DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES
13.4 ACADEMIC AND RESEARCH INSTITUTES
13.5 PHARMACEUTICAL AND BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES
13.6 CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATION
14 NORTH AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATOR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
14.1 OVERVIEW
14.2 DIRECT TENDER
14.3 RETAILER
15 NORTH AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATOR MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
15.1 NORTH AMERICA
15.1.1 U.S.
15.1.2 CANADA
15.1.3 MEXICO
16 NORTH AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATORS MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
16.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA
17 COMPANY PROFILE
17.1 SKAN AG
17.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
17.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
17.1.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.1.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.1.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.1.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
17.2 COMECER S.P.A.
17.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.2.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
17.2.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
17.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.2.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.2.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.2.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
17.3 GETINGE AB.
17.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.3.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
17.3.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
17.3.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
17.3.5 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.3.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.3.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.3.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
17.4 WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
17.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.4.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
17.4.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
17.4.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
17.4.5 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.4.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.4.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.4.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
17.5 A. ROVANA LTD.
17.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.5.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.5.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.6 AZBIL CORPORATION
17.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.6.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
17.6.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.6.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.6.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.7 BIOQUELL INC
17.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.7.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.8 CHIYODA CORPORATION
17.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
17.8.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.8.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.8.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.9 ENVAIR LIMITED
17.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.9.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.9.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.10 ESCO GROUP OF COMPANIES
17.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.10.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
17.11 FEDEGARI AUTOCLAVI S.P.A
17.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.11.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
17.12 GERMFREE
17.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.12.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.12.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.13 HECHT TECHNOLOGIE GMBH
17.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.13.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.13.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.14 HOSOKAWA
17.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.14.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
17.14.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.14.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.14.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.15 ITECO S.R.L.
17.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.16 I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.
17.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.16.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
17.16.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.16.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.16.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
17.17 JACOMEX
17.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.17.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.17.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.17.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.18 MBRAUN
17.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.18.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.18.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.18.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.19 NUAIRE
17.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.19.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.19.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
17.20 OPTIMA PACKAGING GROUP GMBH / METALL+PLASTIC GMBH
17.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.20.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.20.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.20.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.21 ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
17.21.1 COMPANYSNAPSHOT
17.21.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
17.21.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
17.21.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.21.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.22 STERILINE S.R.L.
17.22.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.22.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.22.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.23 TAILIN
17.23.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.23.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.23.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.24 TEMA SINERGIE S.P.A
17.24.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.24.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.24.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.25 VANRX PHARMASYSTEMS INC.
17.25.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
17.25.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
17.25.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
18 CONCLUSION
19 QUESTIONNAIRE
20 RELATED REPORTS
