North America Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Size, Growth and Comparison by Regions, Types and Applications

Market Definition:Isolator is equipment which is designed to avoid the contamination. Isolators are either closed or open. Isolators are usually found in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry which is extensively used for pharmaceutical aseptic compounding applications.

Isolator is used in aseptic processing and sterility testing. Isolator servers as a barrier system between the operator and the ISO Class 5 critical zone for the operation such as fill and finishing of the injectable and sterile drugs. The isolators can be designed as close and open system depending on the requirement of the manufacturing process of the pharmaceutical drugs and maintains the contamination free environment. There is various applications of isolators including sterility testing, powder processing system, small-scale manipulation, large-scale aseptic production, barrier integrity and cleaning.

Market Segmentation:

The North America pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into eight notable segments which are type, product class type, system type, pressure difference, configuration, application, end user and distribution channel.

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into aseptic isolators, containment isolators, bio isolators, sampling and weighing isolators, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing isolators and others.

• On the basis of product class type, the market is segmented into Class III and ISO Class 5.

• On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into closed system and open system.

• On the basis of pressure difference, the market is segmented into positive pressure and negative pressure.

• On the basis of configuration, the market is segmented into floor standing, modular, mobile, compact, table top and portable.

• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into sterility testing, medical device manufacturing, pharmaceutical industry, microbiology safety cabinets, animal laboratories, sampling/ weighing/ distribution and others.

• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and contract research organization.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retailer.

Market Players

• Getinge AB

• Chiyoda Corporation

• Azbil Corporation

• Germfree

• MBRAUN

• Wabash National Corporation

• NuAire

• ITECO s.r.l.

• COMECER S.p.A.

• Hosokawa

• Hecht Technologie GmbH

• Steriline S.r.l.

• Envair Limited

• Vanrx Pharmasystems Inc.

• TEMA SINERGIE S.p.A

• SKAN AG

• Bioquell Inc.

• I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

• JACOMEX

• Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A

North America pharmaceutical isolator market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

By Type (Aseptic Isolators, Containment Isolators, Bio Isolators, Sampling and Weighing Isolators, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Isolators, Others), Product Class Type (ISO Class 5, Class III), System Type (Open System, Closed System), Pressure Difference (Positive Pressure, Negative Pressure), Configuration (Floor Standing, Mobile, Compact, Modular, Table Top, Portable), Application (Sterility Testing, Pharmaceutical Industry, Microbiology Safety Cabinets, Sampling/ Weighing/ Distribution, Animal Laboratories, Medical Device Manufacturing, Others), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization, Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retailer), Country (U.S, Canada , Mexico)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

• In type, aseptic isolators segment is dominating the market with largest market share as due to government regulation there is need to maintain the aseptic condition. Because of this reason aseptic isolators are growing with the highest CAGR and also dominating the market.

• In product class type, ISO Class 5 segment is dominating the market with largest market share as class 5 is cheaper as compare to class 3 and maintains the standard aseptic processing which fulfils the GMP and cGMP regulations. Due to this reasons, ISO Class 5 are growing with the highest CAGR also dominating the market.

• In pressure difference, positive pressure segment is dominating the market with largest market share as aseptic isolators are designed to provide air tight environment with no contamination which can be best achieved with positive pressure air flow. Positive pressure air flow meets the standard requirement of aseptic processing of sterile drugs, hence preferred mostly by the drugs manufacturers. Due to this reasons, positive pressure segment are growing with the highest CAGR also dominating the market.

• In system type, open system segment is dominating the market due to allowing for the continuous or semi-continuous ingress and egress of materials during operations through one or more openings. Due to this reasons, open system segment are growing with the highest CAGR also dominating the market.

• In configuration, floor standing segment is dominating the market with largest market share due to the easy handling and is the traditional configured isolators, which are designed for the production processing of the sterile drugs. However, the mobile segment is growing with the highest CAGR as they are easier to carry and transfer from one room to another room and designed with the advanced feature in terms of battery backup as compare to the floor standing.

• In application, sterility testing segment is dominating the market with largest market share as the sterility tests are majorly performed for the medical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to obtain the parameters and properties of the sterile drugs and the ingredients and according to the ISO the sterility test is mandate before the marketing of the drugs. Whereas, the majority of the pharmaceutical industries preferring isolators in terms of the contamination free environment and leading the growth of the isolators.

• In end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is dominating the market with largest market share as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies need to maintain the aseptic condition so there will be need for the isolator.

• In distribution channel, direct tender segment is dominating the market as most of consumer prefer online retailing channel.

