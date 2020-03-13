North America Oral Care Market-Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024)

Market Overview

North America oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Increased oral routine to maintain oral hygiene and growing internet retailing are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, e-commerce is increasingly enjoying the elevated sales of oral care products through online channels. Amazon is the top online retail channel in North America markets for oral care. In 2016, Amazon observed an impressive growth in oral care sale in the US.

– The United States contributes the maximum share in the oral care market in the region and is estimated to grow further in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

North America oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the regional level analysis of the major countries the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Key Market Trends

The United States Dominate the Regional Oral Care Market

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, every fourth American is unconsciously living with untreated tooth decay, which is likely to grow as a silent epidemic in the country. Thus, the rising cases of oral problems are a growing concern in the country, which is estimated to augment the US oral care market. A report published by the American Dental Association, dry mouth, sensitivity, and tooth pain was found to be the most frequent oral problems among the Americans, which majorly boosts the market for mouthwashes, rinses, and toothpaste in the country.

Increased Demand for Sensitivity or Pain Relief Toothpaste

Sensitivity or pain-relieving toothpaste are meant to relieve the pain and discomfort while brushing. Changing eating habits, coupled with increasing demand for oral hygiene products, with functional benefits rather than cleaning or brightening, are expected to fuel the market for Sensitivity or Pain Relief Toothpaste and mouthwash. The North American market is competitive, with a large number of multinational players competing for market share. New product innovation focuses on active ingredients and technology is the main strategy adopted by players.

Competitive Landscape

The oral care industry is highly consolidated and one of the fastest consumer goods industry, with an increasing number of players bringing products on the retail shelves with different functionalities. Toothpaste manufacturers, such as GlaxoSmithKline PLC have made strategic investments to build new manufacturing facility across the world, in order to position itself in the North America market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Breath Fresheners

5.1.2 Dental Floss

5.1.3 Denture Care

5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses

5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements

5.1.6 Toothpaste

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Procter & Gamble

6.4.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.4.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.4.4 Unilever

6.4.5 Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

6.4.6 Sunstar Suisse S.A.

6.4.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.8 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

