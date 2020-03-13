North America Non-lethal Weapons Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The North America non-lethal weapons market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– The rising armed violence within the North America region has resulted in the United States government taking precautions and arming the military as well as the police forces with non-lethal weapons.

– Various investments are being made by the Department of Defense (DoD) in the non-lethal weapons program which shall lead to the market for non-lethal weapons in North America experience significant growth in the coming years.

– Some of the conceptual stage weapons which are being developed in North America are Radio-Frequency Vehicle Stopper, Radio-Frequency Vessel Stopper and Active Denial Technology. With the development of such weapons and the growing adoption by law enforcement agencies will propel the growth of the non-lethal weapons market in North America in the next few years.

Scope of the Report

The non-lethal weapons market is defined as all weapons that can cause pain/irritation to humans on contact either to skin or any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions of the human. This report study also includes analysis on various types of non-lethal weapons such as Rubber Bullets, Plastic Bullets, Bean Bag Rounds, Gases and Sprays, Directed energy Weapons, Teargas etc.

Key Market Trends

Ammunition Segment will Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period.

Currently, ammunition segment has the highest share out of all the segments. Technology advancements shall lead to an increase in the demand for non-lethal weapons such as rubber bullets, bean bag rounds and smoke munitions worldwide. Non-lethal weapons such as rubber bullets and tear gas have become increasingly common tools among the police forces to control civilian protests. Moreover, the growing number of armed violence has led to the rise in the usage of rubber bullets by law enforcement for crowd control. Thus, the various ongoing advancements shall lead to a focus on this segment and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

The United States is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth

In the North America non-lethal weapons market, as of December 2018, the United States generated the highest revenue. The United States of America is witnessing a growth in the number of violence-related incidents and this has led to an increase in the demand for non-lethal weapons by the law enforcement agencies in order to control the situation. Moreover, growing issues regarding personal safety shall also lead to the growth of non-lethal weapons in the US. Additionally, the US Department of Defense is now focusing on developing non-lethal weapons with the intent to minimize the probability of fatalities, as well as permanent injuries. The US army has recently acquired the new batch of Pepperball VKS launchers which are actually supercharged paintball guns fitted on an M4 Carbine rifle. The actual ingredient for the VKS launcher ammunition is made out of chili which burst upon impact as well as leads to burning the eyes, nose, and mouth Thus, various upcoming developments in the US shall lead to a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Various players such as Lamperd Less Lethal Inc., United Tactical Systems (Pepperball Technologies), LRAD Corp., Taser International (Axon), and The Safariland Group are occupying significant market share during the forecast period. Various initiatives and product innovations are done by the companies, which has led these companies to strengthen their presence in the market. For instance, earlier, in June 2017, SDI entered into a multi-year agreement to supply Safariland with its patented collapsible head blunt impact projectiles (BIPs) and collapsible head payload projectiles including OC (pepper spray), CS (tear gas), ML (marking liquid), MP (marking powder), MO (malodorant), IN (inert powder), and DNA (plant-based DNA forensic marking rounds).

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Area Denial

5.1.1.1 Anti – Vehicle

5.1.1.2 Anti – personnel

5.1.2 Ammunition

5.1.2.1 Rubber Bullets

5.1.2.2 Wax Bullets

5.1.2.3 Plastic Bullets

5.1.2.4 Bean Bag Rounds

5.1.2.5 Sponge Grenade

5.1.3 Explosives

5.1.3.1 Flash Bang Grenades

5.1.3.2 Sting Grenades

5.1.4 Gases and Sprays

5.1.4.1 Water Canons

5.1.4.2 Scent Based Weapons

5.1.4.3 Teargas

5.1.4.4 Pepper Sprays

5.1.5 Directed Energy Weapons

5.1.6 Electro Shock Weapons

5.2 Use

5.2.1 Law Enforcement

5.2.2 Military

5.3 Country

5.3.1 United States

5.3.2 Canada

5.3.3 Mexico

5.3.4 Rest of North America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Lamperd Less Lethal Inc

6.2.2 Combined Systems Inc.

6.2.3 LRAD Corp.

6.2.4 NonLethal Technologies, Inc.

6.2.5 UNITED TACTICAL SYSTEMS (PEPPERBALL TECHNOLOGIES)

6.2.6 Bruzer Less Lethal International

6.2.7 ALS Less Lethal

6.2.8 Taser International Manufacturing Company

6.2.9 Condor Non-lethal Technologies

6.2.10 The Safariland Group

6.2.11 Mace Security International, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

