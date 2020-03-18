North America Lithium Compound Market Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Lithium Compound Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The North America lithium compound market reached a volume of 67,731 Tons in 2019. Lithium is a silvery-white alkali metal naturally found in nearly all igneous rocks and in mineral springs. Highly reactive and flammable in nature, lithium and its compounds find numerous applications across various industrial verticals in the production of batteries, steel and aluminum, heat-resistant glass and ceramics, grease lubricants, and flux additives. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 91,808 Tons by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2025.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-lithium-compound-market/requestsample

The utilization of lithium compounds in cooling systems for nuclear reactors, armor plating, bicycle frames and aircraft has significantly boosted their sales in North America. Extensive utilization of lithium batteries in electric vehicles and consumer electronics is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, lithium compounds find application in the healthcare sector for treating bipolar disorders or manic depression and in cardiac pacemakers. Other factors, such as rising construction activities across the region is driving the demand for different types of glass and ceramics, which are expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-lithium-compound-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Region:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Mexico

Breakup by Type:

1. Lithium Carbonate

2. Lithium Hydroxide

3. Lithium Concentrate

4. Lithium Metal

5. Lithium Chloride

6. Butyllithium

7. Others

Breakup by End-Use:

1. Batteries

2. Glass and Glass Ceramics

3. Automotive Parts

4. Greases

5. Metallurgy

6. Polymer

7. Air Treatment

8. Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of North America Lithium Compound Market.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group