North America Instant Noodels Market Size, Share, Type, Cost Structure and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Instant Noodles Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the instant noodles market reached a volume of 6 Million units in 2019. Instant noodles are precooked, dried noodles made from ingredients such as wheat flour, palm oil, water and salt. They are packaged with a tastemaker sachet that contains flavoring powder to enhance the taste. In North America, some of the most preferred variants of instant noodles include beef, chicken, shrimp and vegetables.

Some of the key players being PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk OTCMKTS: (PIFMF), Nissin Foods Products Co. Ltd. (NFPDF), NESTLE S A/S ADR OTCMKTS: (NSRGY) Master Kong (Shenyang) Instant Noodle Foodstuff Co. Ltd (300573.SZ) and Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company.

With the hectic lifestyles, consumers in North America, especially the young population, prefer ready-to-eat food products like instant noodles. These products are a convenient food option due to their low-cost, long shelf-life, and ease of preparation and storage. Besides this, several popular brands of instant noodles are introducing variations in flavors and flexibility due to which their consumption levels have increased over the past several years. Moreover, major players in North America are adopting innovative and distributive strategies to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. They are offering instant noodles in different packaging formats, such as bag/pouch and cup, through various distribution channels established across the region. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 7 Million units by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.35% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Type:

Fried

Non-Fried

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Regions:

United States

Canada

Mexico

