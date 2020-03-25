North America Cross Laminated Timber Market Overview 2020, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025

North America Cross Laminated Timber Market Overview 2020, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025March 25, 2020
According to the IMARC Group, the North America cross-laminated timber market to reach a value of US$ 228 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.5% during 2020-2025. Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) is an engineered wood-based system made from dimensional lumber stacked crosswise at right angles. These planks are then bonded together in a hydraulic or vacuum press over the entire surface area. This configuration provides strength, rigidity and dimensional stability to CLT which makes it a viable alternative to concrete, masonry and steel. In North America, cross-laminated timber is gradually gaining prominence in the construction industry, particularly for multi-storey structures.
North America Cross-Laminated Timber Market Drivers/Constraints:
- As CLT is largely prefabricated at the manufacturing site, it requires less construction time as compared to traditional construction materials. This, in turn, helps in reducing the overall cost of construction.
- CLT offers design flexibility, large floor space and strong seismic performance owing to which it has become a preferred construction material amongst the consumers and architects. As a result, the demand for CLT has witnessed an upsurge in the region.
- The growth of the CLT market in North America has further been stimulated by favourable government policies and development of a standard product code which facilitate its usage in the construction of multi-storey buildings.
- Some of the factors that restrain the growth of the CLT market include its poor acoustic performance and high maintenance costs.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 North America Cross Laminated Timber Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Key Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Forecast
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.7.1 Overview
5.7.2 Strengths
5.7.3 Weaknesses
5.7.4 Opportunities
5.7.5 Threats
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Forest Owners
5.8.3 Sawmills
5.8.4 Cross Laminated Timber Manufacturers
5.8.5 Distributors and Retailers
5.8.6 Exporters
5.8.7 End-Use Industries
5.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.9.4 Degree of Rivalry
5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 United States
6.1.1 Historical market Trends
6.1.2 Key Players
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Canada
6.2.1 Historical market Trends
6.2.2 Key Players
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Residential
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Educational Institutes
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Government/Public Buildings
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Commercial Space
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competitive Structure
8.2 Production Capacities of Key Players
9 Environmental Impact/Benefit Analysis
10 Financial Impact/Benefit Analysis
11 Cross Laminated Timber Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Layout
12.4 Plant Machinery
12.5 Machinery Pictures
12.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.12 Other Capital Investments
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Income Projections
14.5 Expenditure Projections
14.6 Taxation and Depreciation
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Player Profiles
15.1 Structurlam Products Ltd.
15.2 Nordic Structures
15.3 SmartLam
15.4 Sterling Lumber
15.5 D.R. Johnson Lumber Co.
15.6 StructureCraft
