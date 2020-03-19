North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size, Share, Distribution Channel, Cost Structure and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the dry eye market in North America reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2019. Dry eye syndrome is a condition in which a patient experiences insufficient lubrication or moisture on the surface of the eye. It exhibits symptoms, such as burning and aching sensation, itching, heaviness, soreness, dryness, redness and blurred vision. It can be caused due to several factors, such as aging, medications, hormone replacement therapy, allergies and working on a computer for a long duration. At present, various drugs and treatments are available worldwide to provide relief from the ailment.

Some of the key players being, Akorn Inc. NASDAQ: (AKRX), Alimera Science NASDAQ: (ALIM), Allergan plc.(AGN), Auven Therapeutics, Bausch + Lomb, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Nicox S.A., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The increasing usage of electronic gadgets, along with the population aging in the North American region, has led to a rise in the prevalence of dry eye syndrome. In addition, governments in the region are undertaking various initiatives, such as providing medical reimbursements and spreading awareness about the symptoms and treatment options available for dry eye syndrome. For instance, the Government of the United States recently implemented a social insurance program to provide people with coverage for diagnosing the condition. Furthermore, market players are increasingly investing in research and development (R&D) activities to expand their consumer base. They are also focusing on introducing drugs and therapies for controlling inflammation and restoring normal amounts of tears to provide more effective solutions for the condition. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.9 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Disease Type:

Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome

Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome

Market Breakup by Product:

Liquid Drops

Gels

Liquid Wipes

Eye Ointments

Others

Market Breakup by Drug Type:

Lubricant Eye Drops

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Autologous Serum Eye Drops

Others

