The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nonwoven Disposable Gloves market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Nonwoven Disposable Gloves market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market

The global nonwoven disposable gloves market size was valued at USD 706.1 million in 2018 and is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2025. Rising demand for nonwoven disposable gloves in healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market can also be attributed to increased susceptibility of geriatric population to infections.

Cotton, polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and viscose are the raw materials used for the manufacturing of nonwoven gloves. Majority of the products are manufactured using a combination of two fibers such as cotton & PE and PET & viscose to enhance the performance of product by reducing the risk of contamination.

In the U.S., spunlace/spunbond segment accounted for 54.2% of the total revenue share in 2018. High penetration of the technology in the manufacturing of soft nonwoven products with high strength, even surface, and excellent processability is projected to boost its overall share. Spunbonded products exhibit high penetration rate in the U.S. owing to early adoption of the technology and its cost effectiveness.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Health Service (NHS) have established regulations for the use of gloves in medical applications to prevent contamination. In the U.S., federal regulations mandate the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) under the OHSA to eliminate any foreseeable risk to the health of personnel and ensure their safety at workplace.

Factors such as unfavorable economic conditions, fluctuating raw material prices, and high investments in R&D are expected to hamper the overall growth of the industry over the projected period. In addition, strict regulations pertaining to medical textiles from both developed as well as developing economies are anticipated to restrain the growth of nonwoven disposable gloves market over the forecast period.

The production of nonwoven fabrics with enhanced features such as anti-microbial properties and high absorbency to reduce cross-contamination is expected to create new opportunities for industry development. In addition, rising awareness among consumers regarding hospital-acquired infections has triggered the use of advanced nonwoven disposables.

Technology Insights of Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market

Spunlace/spunbond technology segment emerged as the dominant segment in 2018 and accounted for a revenue share of 54.3%. The segment is expected to gain momentum owing to rising R&D activities to offer tear-resistant and soft nonwoven products for their use in application industries such as healthcare.

Spunlace technology offers lightweight and flexible structure to the product along with high tear strength and liquid retention capacity. Whereas, spunbonded technology offers excellent processability to nonwoven materials. This makes it a cost-efficient and environment-friendly manufacturing process, thereby, accounting for a major market share.

Airlaid technology segment is projected to record growth at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025. The growth can be attributed to low density and high softness offered by the technology to nonwoven fabrics. Airlaid paper used in the production of disposable gloves is made from binders, polyesters, viscose, and natural & synthetic short fibers, which aids in providing low density to nonwoven products.

Needle punched technology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Gloves produced via this technology are used for absorbing and wiping water and oil as well as for cleaning bedridden patients in hospitals, nursing homes, and home care. Increasing application of needle-punched gloves is expected to boost the demand for the technology over the projected period.

Product Insights of Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market

Non-soaped disposable gloves segment emerged as the leading product segment and accounted for 74.6% of the market revenue share in 2018. The segment is expected to witness growth in demand as the product is cost efficient and offers an efficient solution to prevent the transmission of microorganisms into the environment as the gloves are immediately disposed of after use.

Non-soaped disposable gloves can be used directly as well as with soap, water, and lotion. They offer high tear resistance, leave behind less residual fiber after use, and are highly absorbent. These gloves are exclusively used during maternity and for outpatients and baby care in hospitals, nursing homes, and households.

Pre-soaped nonwoven disposable gloves are primarily used in healthcare facilities, where the risk of cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections is high. These gloves are impregnated with cleaning soap, which facilitates risk-free cleaning of patients and imparts a moisturizing effect to the skin. Pre-soaped segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 4.9% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of allergies, infectious diseases, and skin sensitivity are expected to boost the demand for pre-soaped products, which, in turn, is expected to trigger the growth of the segment. Manufacturers of pre-soaped nonwoven disposable products make use of mild active ingredients such as aloe vera and glycerin allantoin to ensure hygienic cleaning.

Regional Insights of Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market

North America emerged as the leading region in the global market and accounted for 34.8% of the total revenue share in 2018. The product demand in North America is expected to gain momentum owing to the availability of a well-established healthcare sector along with high consumer awareness regarding hygiene, health, and safety.

The demand for nonwoven disposable gloves in the Europe market is expected to register a growth rate of 4.6% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high demand for the product in economies such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Russia. In addition, Europe is a major importer of medical products and manufactures premium quality, environment-friendly, and efficient nonwoven disposable products owing to their high demand in the region.

In Asia Pacific, China was a major consumer and accounted for 24.3% of the regional market share in 2018 owing to high consumption and production. Factors such as rising geriatric population in the country, disposable income, healthcare expenditure, and living standards have majorly boosted the demand for medical products in the country.

Brazil was the largest domestic market in Central & South America for nonwoven disposable gloves and accounted for 41.2% of the total regional market share in 2018. Increasing middle-class population in the country and rising disposable income are expected to propel medical spending, thereby driving the demand for medical products such as disposable gloves.

Market Share Insights of Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market

Key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain fierce competition and invest in the expansion of their businesses to maintain a leading position in the market. However, few companies in the market, including A.M.G. Medical, Inc. and Medical Depot, Inc. dba Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, supply products globally with established distribution channels.

In comparison to the European and North American manufacturers, Asian manufacturers lead the overall market as they can offer premium quality products at lower prices. North American and European companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by using new materials and technologies to sustain in the market.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global nonwoven disposable gloves market report on the basis of technology, product, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Spunlace/Spunbond

Wetlaid

Airlaid

Needle Punched

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Pre-soaped

Non-soaped

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580