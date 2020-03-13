Non-woven Fabrics Market 2020 New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2026 | KIMBERLY-CLARKE, BERRY GLOBAL, AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO

“

Growth forecast on “ Non-woven Fabrics Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Hygiene, Construction, Wipes, Upholstery, Filtration, Automotive), by Type ( Dry-Laid Type, Spunmelt Type, Wet-Laid Type), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Non-woven Fabrics Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Non-woven Fabrics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Non-woven Fabrics Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Non-woven Fabrics market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Non-woven Fabrics market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: KIMBERLY-CLARKE, BERRY GLOBAL, AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO, FREUDENBERG, FITESA, SUOMINEN, JOHNS MANVILLE .

This report researches the worldwide Non-woven Fabrics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Non-woven Fabrics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Nonwoven fabric is made of directed or random fibers.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing in the non-woven fabrics market, in terms of value and volume, followed by the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Europe.

Global Non-woven Fabrics market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-woven Fabrics.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Non-woven Fabrics market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Non-woven Fabrics pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

KIMBERLY-CLARKE, BERRY GLOBAL, AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO, FREUDENBERG, FITESA, SUOMINEN, JOHNS MANVILLE

Segment by Types:

Dry-Laid Type, Spunmelt Type, Wet-Laid Type

Segment by Applications:

Hygiene, Construction, Wipes, Upholstery, Filtration, Automotive

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Non-woven Fabrics markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Non-woven Fabrics market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Non-woven Fabrics market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Non-woven Fabrics market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Non-woven Fabrics market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Non-woven Fabrics market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-woven Fabrics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dry-Laid Type

1.4.3 Spunmelt Type

1.4.4 Wet-Laid Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hygiene

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Wipes

1.5.5 Upholstery

1.5.6 Filtration

1.5.7 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production

2.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Non-woven Fabrics Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Non-woven Fabrics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Non-woven Fabrics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Non-woven Fabrics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Non-woven Fabrics Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Non-woven Fabrics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Non-woven Fabrics Production by Regions

4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Non-woven Fabrics Production

4.2.2 United States Non-woven Fabrics Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Non-woven Fabrics Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Production

4.3.2 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Production

4.4.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Non-woven Fabrics Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Non-woven Fabrics Production

4.5.2 Japan Non-woven Fabrics Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Non-woven Fabrics Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Type

6.3 Non-woven Fabrics Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 KIMBERLY-CLARKE

8.1.1 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.1.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 BERRY GLOBAL

8.2.1 BERRY GLOBAL Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.2.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO

8.3.1 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.3.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 FREUDENBERG

8.4.1 FREUDENBERG Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.4.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 FITESA

8.5.1 FITESA Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.5.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 SUOMINEN

8.6.1 SUOMINEN Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.6.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 JOHNS MANVILLE

8.7.1 JOHNS MANVILLE Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-woven Fabrics

8.7.4 Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Non-woven Fabrics Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Non-woven Fabrics Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Non-woven Fabrics Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Non-woven Fabrics Upstream Market

11.1.1 Non-woven Fabrics Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Non-woven Fabrics Raw Material

11.1.3 Non-woven Fabrics Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Non-woven Fabrics Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Non-woven Fabrics Distributors

11.5 Non-woven Fabrics Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

