Non-opioid Pain Patch Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Pain has a deeper impact on the socio-economic system than the combination of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes together. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) predicts that, by 2030, the global burden is expected to increase to 21.7 million new cancer cases and 13 million cancer deaths. Similarly, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the main causes of death among the adult population, globally. Chronic pain initiates in numerous ways, for instance, from trauma which could include an accident or back strain due to heavy lifting among other ways, an underlying disease like pancreatitis, spine disease, arthritis, and autoimmune diseases, or it can occur with fibromyalgia or persistent migraines. As per, CDC around 43% of the population suffer from pain on some days and around 20% of the population suffer from pain every day or on most days. There are numerous risk factors for chronic pain. Non-opioid patches are more preferable because it does not involve the risk of addiction as with opioid drug patches like fentanyl patches and also the drugs is released over a long period of time, therefore, helping in managing the pain for a longer duration and considered as a valuable driver for this market.

However, availability of alternative treatments and low adoption rate of non-opioid pain patch due to unawareness is expected to impede the growth of non-opioid pain patch market.

Key Market Trends

Lidocaine Patches Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years

Based on type, the market is segmented into lidocaine patches, diclofenac patches, capsaicin patches, ketoprofen patches, and others. Lidocaine patches are considered as the most commonly available patch for the treatment of chronic and acute pain. According to the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM), chronic pain affects approximately 1.5 billion people worldwide with prevalence increasing with age. The proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%, between 2015 and 2050, as per WHO estimates. Lidocaine patches are recommended as first-line therapy for the treatment of neuropathic pain in older patients, which is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing burden of diseases, along with safety profile and efficacy associated with lidocaine patches are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Non-opioid Pain Patch Market

North America is expected to retain its dominance in this market. chronic pain is one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of the market. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), in 2016, around 20% of US adults were suffering from chronic pain and 8% had high impact, which at least limits one major life activity in the patient. In addition, the countries in North America are increasingly facing scrutiny on the opioid crises issue, from the government authorities, which in turn are expected to benefit the rise of non-opioid alternatives. Thus, rising disease burden is further pushing the need for effective and quick treatment options which is expected to propel the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global players in the non-opioid pain patch market are – Clarion Brands Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Sorrento Therapeutics (SCILEX Pharmaceuticals), TEH SENG Pharmaceutical, Teikoku Seiyaku, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Veridian Healthcare.

