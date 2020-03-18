Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Estimated size Discern 2X Expansion by 2021

Germany presents an attractive set of conditions making investment possible. Despite a Global recession, Germany has not been in bad shape in Germany outbound tourism market. The number of Germany outbound tourists is forecasted to reach nearly 5 Million by 2020. Additionally, Germany outbound tourists spending was nearly 11 Billion in 2015.

Germany Outbound Tourists Visit Analysis: United States has emerged as the most popular tourist destination for German travelers. In 2015, XXXX% of the total Germany outbound tourists visited United States. It is predicted that United States will be leading destination for the German travelers by the year 2020. China and Singapore were at the 2nd and 3rd popular destination for German travelers with XXX% and XXX% share respectively in 2015.

Germany Outbound Tourism Spending Analysis: United States is the leader with XXX% of spending in 2015 by the German Tourists. German tourists spending share in United States is higher than the combined share of the top 9 tourism destination. United States is likely to maintain dominance in Germany outbound tourism spending but its share is expected to tumble down to XXX% by the year 2020, as German tourists are now exploring various other destinations. China and Australia accounted for XXX% and XXX% share of total outbound spending by Germany in 2015. It is projected that China and Australia will have spending share of XXX% and XXX% respectively in 2020. In the year 2015, India was standing at fourth spot in terms of spending by German tourists being followed by New Zealand in 2015.

DPI Research report entitled “Germany Outbound Tourism Market: Outbound Tourists Visit, Tourists Spending & Forecast” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Germany outbound travel industry. This report provides a complete analysis of top 10 countries worldwide for German tourists. All the country in the report has been studied from three view points

1) Germany outbound tourists to top 10 countries

2) Germany outbound tourists market (spending) in top 10 countries

3) Germany outbound tourists purpose of visit (Business, Holiday/Leisure, VFR & Others)

Countries Analysed

Top 10 Countries: Singapore, United States, Australia, China, Japan, South Africa, Korea, New Zealand, Cambodia and India

Data Sources

The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources.

Primary Sources: Questionnaires, Surveys, telephonic interviews with industry experts and Observations

Secondary Sources: Secondary data analysis and review involves collecting and analysing a vast array of information. DPI Research seeks information from different sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, Newspapers, Books, Government official websites and other paid database sources.

