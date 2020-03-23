Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size was estimated at USD 6.6 billion in 2018. Growing beauty consciousness among consumers is one of the major drivers of the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment. In addition, increasing disposable income of consumers in developing countries and rising demand for cosmetic treatments are anticipated to fuel the market in the future.

The growing geriatric population is also driving the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), individuals above 55 years of age are concerned about their facial rejuvenation. Approximate 3,252,430 cosmetic procedures were performed in 2010, and this number increased to 4,168,693 in 2017. Botox was the most common procedure (1,659,482), tailed by chemical peels (5, 92,610), and soft tissue fillers (9, 29,134).

The growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures worldwide is also expected to drive the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. Adoption of non-surgical cosmetic procedures (NSCPs), such as laser procedures, injection of dermal fillers and neuromodulators, and sclerotherapy is increasing in the developed countries. Dermal fillers aid in treating various skin-associated issues like reducing wrinkles and improves the damaged skin due to aging, without any complexions and pain. Moreover, high efficiency and safety offered by dermal fillers are also expected to augment the demand for dermal fillers, thereby driving the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment.

In addition, the growing demand for non-surgical aesthetic procedures by men is propelling the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2016, approximately 3, 26, 254 male population demanded cosmetic procedures, on a global scale. Some of the commonly performed surgeries comprised gynecomastia, eyelid surgery, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and hair transplant. As per a study made on the American cosmetic industry, men segment has witnessed increased use of Botox, laser skin resurfacing, and soft tissue filler in the past 20 years.

Growing technological advancements is expected to fuel the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment. Owing to the increasing popularity of injectables, one of the recent innovations is the introduction of ATX-101 injection by Allergen Inc. The deoxycholic acid injection is the first FDA approved therapy for injecting adipocytolysis and efficiently reduces adipose tissue. It permanently destroys fat cells due to its active ingredient, cholanoic acid, also known as deoxycholic acid.

Procedure Insights

By procedures, the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatmentis categorized as injectables, skin rejuvenation, and others. Injectables led the market in 2018 owing to their efficiency in treating a wide range of blemishes in the body. The most commonly used minimally invasive procedure is Botulinum Toxin type A (Botox, Dysport, Xeomin). It received FDA approval for cosmetic procedures in 1997. Especially in the U.S., more than 6.3 million injections were used in cosmetic procedures in 2013.

Moreover, injectables can be easily used by surgeons and provide faster treatment with quick results and less downtime as compared to others. They can significantly help reduce early signs of aging, improve the appearance of indented scars, or act as a value-added portion of facial rejuvenation treatment. Owing to these features, injectables are highly preferred by the patients, thereby driving the segment growth.

The skin rejuvenation procedure segment is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period owing to its efficiency in restoring the patients youthful appearance through skin alterations. This procedure can do more than avoiding skin aging and stopping premature aging. Also, the increasing popularity of skin rejuvenation treatment in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is driving the segment growth.

Regional Insights of Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

Geographically, the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share in the market in 2018 owing to increasing demand for cosmetic procedures by both adults and the geriatric population. Moreover, the high disposable income of consumers is fueling the market growth.

As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2018 more than 17.7 million non-invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. as compared to the surgeries performed in 2017. Breast augmentation accounted for the most commonly performed surgical procedure, followed by liposuction, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, and abdominoplasty. Hence, such a growing demand for cosmetic treatments is expected to drive the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the market by the end of 2026 owing to growing awareness for aesthetics. Dermatologists are increasingly using surgeries, such as non-surgical liposuction, RF skin tightening, and chemical peel due to rising demand. Moreover, growing medical tourism in developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment.

Market Share Insights of Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

Some of the players in the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment include Hologic, Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Galderma S.A; Alma Lasers; Syneron Candela; Johnson & Johnson; Merz Pharma; Lumenis, Solta; and Cutera Inc. These players are focusing on growth strategies, such as enhancements in the existing technologies, geographical expansion, product launches, and product approvals.

Park Meadows Cosmetic Surgery, a group of Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons along with a regional leader in cosmetic treatments, announced its services to be provided in a new office space. The reason for this expansion is due to the increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures, such as premium injectables and fillers, CoolSculpting, and more. The board offers non-surgical patients with a wide range of scheduling options for appointments sessions like Juvederm, BOTOX Cosmetic, Kybella, and other injectable treatments.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market report on the basis of procedure and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Injectables

Botulinum Toxin

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Hyaluronic Acid

Polymer Filler

Collagen

Skin Rejuvenation

Chemical Peel

Laser Skin Resurfacing

Photorejuvenation

Others

Hair Removal

Nonsurgical Fat Reduction

Sclerotherapy

Cellulite Treatment

