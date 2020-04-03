Non-alcoholic Drink Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global non-alcoholic drink market size was valued at USD 1.1 trillion in 2018. Shifting customer focus towards a healthy lifestyle, coupled with changing diet patterns to consume nutrient-rich products, is expected to be a major factor driving the industry. Furthermore, rising concerns over adverse health implications associated with consumption of alcoholic drinks are projected to upscale the utility of alternative drinks including functional beverages and soft drinks.

Adult consumer groups are projected to remain key buyers over the forecast period. Increasing population of working people, gym goers, and athletes is expected to promote the demand for nutritious drinks, which will increase their performance as well as keep their energy level high throughout the day. This is expected to aid the growth of non-alcoholic beverages such as energy drinks, juices, as well as functional drinks in the next few years. Moreover, consumers are shifting towards natural and organic food products, which are tastier, healthier, and more nutritious. This consumption trend is gaining popularity among the young adult population across the globe.

Rising health consciousness has fueled the demand for natural ingredients drinks. Therefore, the beverage manufacturers are launching innovative low sugar and low calories soft drinks and other natural drinks to cater to the increasing demand from the health conscious consumers. Sports drinks, energy drinks, antioxidant beverages, and functional drinks such as probiotic drinks are gaining popularity among health conscious consumers and have become a key trend in the market. Manufacturers are taking efforts to promote various health benefits associated with these products through various marketing strategies including celebrity campaigns.

Governments across the globe are taking initiatives in order to regulate and limit the consumption of alcoholic beverages as well as promote the juices and healthy drinks. Over the past few years, food preferences of the consumers have been shifting gradually to fresh fruit beverages. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding healthy diets such as fresh fruit juice, raw food diet, and paleo diet is expected to remain one of the key trends.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older in the world were under the overweight category. Moreover, in 2016, more than 340 million children and adolescents aged between 5 to 19 were overweight or obese. These health issues are expected to promote the utility of non-alcoholic beverages including functional drinks.

Product Insights of Non-alcoholic Drink Market

Soft drinks held the largest share of 24.3% in 2018. Major manufacturers are launching new products with less sugar content and no artificial preservatives and colors as they are the cause for the chronic diseases including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases across the globe. For instance, in May 2018, The Coca Cola Company launched a new light and less sugary juice namely ˜Simply Light. This product is launched in response to increasing demand for the healthier fruit drinks. These product launches are projected to have a strong impact on the segment growth in the near future.

Functional drinks are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025 owing to hectic lifestyle among the working population across the globe. This segment is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of its increasing popularity as a nutritional product, which ensures the bioavailability of nutritional ingredients to the human body.

Moreover, changing customer preferences, increasing living standards, and growing health concerns in developing countries such as China and India are expected to open new avenues for the products including juices and dairy products. Fruit and vegetable juices is expected to find applications in product forms including ready-to-go drinks, snacks seasoning, confectionery, and baked goods owing to their exceptional flavoring properties.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline was the largest distribution channel, accounting for a share of 81.2% in 2018. Offline channel includes supermarkets, retail outlets (company owned or franchise owned), convenience stores, and convenience stores. Major players including Walmart, Amazon, and 7-Eleven are significantly investing in developing countries such as India, Thailand, and Taiwan, in order to cater to the increasing consumer demand in the region.

For instance, in February 2019, 7-Eleven, one of the worlds largest convenience store chains, signed an agreement with Future Group to launch its first store in India, which is expected to be one of the fastest growing retail markets. In addition, in March 2019, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is launching a new brand for grocery stores across major cities of U.S. for gaining the larger market share. Moreover, the company has already signed leases for the stores, which indicates that the store may open within few months. These initiatives are expected to expand the reach of the offline channels.

Online distribution channel is expected to be the fastest growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing internet penetration in various countries such as India and China. Major manufacturers are adopting marketing strategies such as product advertisement and celebrity marketing in order to gain the maximum customer penetration. For instance, Flipkart, an online giant in India, which has become a part of Walmart, launches discount offers time to time in order to propel the sales. This, in turn, promotes online sales of grocery products such as soft drinks, flavored milk, bottled water, and coconut water.

Regional Insights of Non-alcoholic Drink Market

North America accounted for the largest share of 34.5% in 2018. Key players of the region have been adopting marketing strategies including innovative product launch and mergers and acquisitions in order to cater to the increasing demand for natural, less sugary, and low calorie content beverages. For instance, in January 2019, The Coca-Cola Company launched a new range of sparkling cocktails under the brand name ˜Bar None in U.S. Bellini Spritz, Sangria, Ginger Mule, and Dry Aged Cider are the four flavors available in it. In addition, the company has introduced these beverages as a best alternative to the alcoholic beverages in the parties.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness regarding health benefits associated with the non-alcoholic beverages such as improvement in cholesterol and saturated fat level in the body is driving the market in the region. Major manufacturers are launching new products in order to cater to the increasing demand from the customers. For instance, in March 2019, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) has announced to launch fruit juices under its renowned brand name ˜Amul in four flavors: Orange, Apple, Mango, and Lychee.

Various stringent government policies and regulations on alcoholic beverages are fueling the demand for these beverages. According to a report published by the Global Burden of Disease, in 2017, more than 310,000 deaths, coupled with over 10 million people with disability adjusted life years (DALYs), were caused due to alcohol consumption in the European countries. In addition, EU-28 Member States has witnessed more than 125,000 deaths due to cancer majorly caused due to alcohol consumption. These harmful effects are projected to expand the utility of the non-alcohol beverages among the European countries.

Market Share Insights of Non-alcoholic Drink Market

The global non-alcoholic drink market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of foreign as well as domestic players including PepsiCo, Inc.; The Coca-Cola Company; Danone S.A.; Nestle S.A.; and Parle Agro. Moreover, key manufacturers are adopting market strategies including mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and expansion of the distribution channel in order to gain the maximum customer base as well as to cater to the increasing demand of the health conscious customers. For instance, in October 2018, United Breweries Ltd. entered the non-alcoholic drinks segment with the launch of lemon based drink under the brand name ˜Kingfisher Radler. These strategic moves are expected to ensure the significant demand for the products over the forecast period.

Major players are increasing their product visibility geographically, especially in developed countries, in order to gain the maximum customer reach. Establishment of R&D centers for the product innovation, coupled with strategic partnerships with investment companies in order to launch new innovative products as per the customers demand in the region, is expected to remain a critical success factor over the next few years. Taking into account all the above-mentioned factors, producers are likely to focus on technology innovation to gain maximum market share.

