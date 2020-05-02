NFC Transaction Industry Share, Trends 2020: Global Market Size, Growth Prospects, Top Key Players, Business Development, Demand and Forecast Research to 2026

NFC is a standard short-range connectivity, which uses high frequency wireless communication technology for peer-to-peer communication between two devices. End-users can use this technology to transfer data from one devices to another.

NFC technology has revolutionized the ways in which people access, use data and information. NFC-enabled devices can be used for mobile payment, loyalty programs, interactive advertising, ID authentication, and transit fare collection.

The Global NFC Transaction Market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The industry is poised for an unprecedented growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones in the developing economy. Increasing adoption of mobile payment services has led to the intensive utilization of POS with the launch of e-wallet and Apple Watch. Banking entities, payment gateways, and payment processors are expected to expand the capabilities for accommodating the new enhanced technology.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Apple

Google

MasterCard

PayPal

Samsung

Visa

Global NFC Transaction Market spreads across 135 pages profiling 17 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commerical

Personal

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of NFC Transaction.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

