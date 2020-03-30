NFC Reader ICs Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2026|STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Broadcom

Complete study of the global NFC Reader ICs market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global NFC Reader ICs industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on NFC Reader ICs production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global NFC Reader ICs market include _NFCNXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Qualcomm, AMS AG, Marvell Technology Group, Sony Corp, Mstar Semiconductor, MediaTek, etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global NFC Reader ICs industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the NFC Reader ICs manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall NFC Reader ICs industry.

Global NFC Reader ICs Market Segment By Type:

Full NFC, ISO/IEC 15693, ISO/IEC 14443 Type A, ISO/IEC 14443 Type A+B

Global NFC Reader ICs Market Segment By Application:

BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality, Healthcare, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global NFC Reader ICs industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the NFC Reader ICs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in NFC Reader ICs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global NFC Reader ICs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global NFC Reader ICs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global NFC Reader ICs market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 NFC Reader ICs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NFC Reader ICs

1.2 NFC Reader ICs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global NFC Reader ICs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Full NFC

1.2.3 ISO/IEC 15693

1.2.4 ISO/IEC 14443 Type A

1.2.5 ISO/IEC 14443 Type A+B

1.3 NFC Reader ICs Segment by Application

1.3.1 NFC Reader ICs Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Media & Entertainment

1.3.4 Hospitality

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global NFC Reader ICs Market by Region

1.4.1 Global NFC Reader ICs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global NFC Reader ICs Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global NFC Reader ICs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global NFC Reader ICs Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global NFC Reader ICs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global NFC Reader ICs Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers NFC Reader ICs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 NFC Reader ICs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 NFC Reader ICs Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of NFC Reader ICs Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global NFC Reader ICs Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America NFC Reader ICs Production

3.4.1 North America NFC Reader ICs Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe NFC Reader ICs Production

3.5.1 Europe NFC Reader ICs Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China NFC Reader ICs Production

3.6.1 China NFC Reader ICs Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan NFC Reader ICs Production

3.7.1 Japan NFC Reader ICs Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea NFC Reader ICs Production

3.8.1 South Korea NFC Reader ICs Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global NFC Reader ICs Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global NFC Reader ICs Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global NFC Reader ICs Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global NFC Reader ICs Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America NFC Reader ICs Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe NFC Reader ICs Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific NFC Reader ICs Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America NFC Reader ICs Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global NFC Reader ICs Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global NFC Reader ICs Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global NFC Reader ICs Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global NFC Reader ICs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global NFC Reader ICs Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global NFC Reader ICs Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global NFC Reader ICs Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in NFC Reader ICs Business

7.1 NXP Semiconductors

7.1.1 NXP Semiconductors NFC Reader ICs Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 NFC Reader ICs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 NXP Semiconductors NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 STMicroelectronics

7.2.1 STMicroelectronics NFC Reader ICs Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 NFC Reader ICs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 STMicroelectronics NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Texas Instruments

7.3.1 Texas Instruments NFC Reader ICs Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 NFC Reader ICs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Texas Instruments NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Broadcom

7.4.1 Broadcom NFC Reader ICs Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 NFC Reader ICs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Broadcom NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Qualcomm

7.5.1 Qualcomm NFC Reader ICs Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 NFC Reader ICs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Qualcomm NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 AMS AG

7.6.1 AMS AG NFC Reader ICs Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 NFC Reader ICs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 AMS AG NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Marvell Technology Group

7.7.1 Marvell Technology Group NFC Reader ICs Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 NFC Reader ICs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Marvell Technology Group NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sony Corp

7.8.1 Sony Corp NFC Reader ICs Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 NFC Reader ICs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sony Corp NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Mstar Semiconductor

7.9.1 Mstar Semiconductor NFC Reader ICs Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 NFC Reader ICs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Mstar Semiconductor NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 MediaTek

7.10.1 MediaTek NFC Reader ICs Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 NFC Reader ICs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 MediaTek NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 MediaTek NFC Reader ICs Production Sites and Area Served

.2 NFC Reader ICs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 MediaTek NFC Reader ICs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 NFC Reader ICs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 NFC Reader ICs Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of NFC Reader ICs

8.4 NFC Reader ICs Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 NFC Reader ICs Distributors List

9.3 NFC Reader ICs Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of NFC Reader ICs (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of NFC Reader ICs (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of NFC Reader ICs (2021-2026)

11.4 Global NFC Reader ICs Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America NFC Reader ICs Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe NFC Reader ICs Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China NFC Reader ICs Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan NFC Reader ICs Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea NFC Reader ICs Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of NFC Reader ICs

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of NFC Reader ICs by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of NFC Reader ICs by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of NFC Reader ICs by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of NFC Reader ICs 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of NFC Reader ICs by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of NFC Reader ICs by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of NFC Reader ICs by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of NFC Reader ICs by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

